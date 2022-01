Mario Kart is a fantastic franchise – one of Nintendo’s best, easily – but it’s time for it to come to an end. Now, that’s a bit of a loaded phrase, but I wholeheartedly mean it: we don’t need another Mario Kart game. What we do need, however, is a brand new exciting kart game from Nintendo. It should feature not just Mario (can’t leave behind the Kart King like that) and the gang, but Link, Zelda, and other Hyrulian characters, too. We should still be able to race with the Inklings from Splatoon, but if I want, let me race as Protagonist from Astral Chain or even Lappy.

