Abromaitis Led NCAA Division III Falcons Program for 9 Years. – Albertus Magnus College announces the retirement of Director of Athletics, Jim Abromaitis at the end of this academic year. Abromaitis joined Albertus in 2013, bringing to his athletics leadership role significant experience in collegiate and professional sports and in business, helping to strengthen the College’s NCAA Division III athletics program. “Albertus athletics has grown and prospered under Jim’s leadership, with expanded offerings, new facilities, and always a focus on holistic success, in competition but most importantly in the classroom,” said Albertus President, Dr. Marc M. Camille.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO