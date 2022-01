Children under 5-years-old are currently ineligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and the infection rate in this age group has increased substantially with the Omicron surge. In response, a group of physicians, calling themselves, “Protecting Their Future,” sent an open letter to Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Janet Woodcock. They requested her to make COVID-19 vaccines available to young children by making the Pfizer-BioNTech 10µg vaccine available off-label and removing the “the age de-escalation barrier” to permit the FDA to approve the 3µg dose for children from 6 months to 2-years-old. To date, the FDA has approved the 10µg dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization for children 5- to 12-years-old. Clinical trials of 2 3µg doses in children 2- to 4-years-old did not show efficacy and Pfizer-BioNTech is conducting trails utilizing a third 3µg dose.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO