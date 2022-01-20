‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider breaks James Holzhauer's record for consecutive wins

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak continues to be momentous.

In yet another recent record-breaking moment, host Ken Jennings recently announced Schneider had responded correctly to over 1,000 clues and had tied former champ James Holzhauer’s record of 32 consecutive games won.

Of course that meant that by the end of the episode, the Dayton, Ohio native had broken that record too, winning her 33rd straight game.

As Good Housekeeping reported, that meant Schneider had officially surpassed Holzhauer’s streak and is now the third longest running contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. As of Wednesday, Schneider has won 36 consecutive games.

The news also meant that for the second time in this 39th season of the beloved game show, Holzhauer got bumped down in the “Jeopardy!” standings – he is now in fourth place. Earlier in the season, Matt Amodio knocked Holzhauer off the second place perch to third for the most consecutive games won on the show. So it’s been a rollercoaster of champion moods for Holzhauer this season.

Ever the good sport though, Holzhauer took to Twitter to offer his congrats to Schneider, and threw in a playful jab at new host and former champ, Ken Jennings.

“Big congrats to @Jeopardamy on her 33rd win!” wrote Holzhauer. “This makes three eligible players in the 30+ game millionaires club.”

To put a finer point on it, there are technically four millionaire “Jeopardy!” winners – Jennings ($2,520,700), Holzhauer ($2,462,216), Amodio ($1,518,601), and Schneider.

But since Jennings became consulting producer on “Jeopardy!” in September 2020, he no longer qualifies to compete on the show.

Following Schneider's 33rd win, “Jeopardy!” asked her about the amazing accomplishment.

“I’m just blown away,” she said. “I have said I did start to think about this number a while ago, but it was really, I didn’t really think so. That only two other people have done this is just hard to wrap my mind around.”

Now living in California, Schneider is eyeing notching 37 wins in a row on Thursday night.

All this winning is keeping the current champ on her toes. Earlier in the week, Schneider offered a funny comment about an overlooked aspect of such a record-breaking “Jeopardy!” streak -- having to come up with interesting pre-game introduction chats.

She tweeted , “32 games in, I was really struggling to find anecdotes at this point lol. I heard that Ken [Jennings] eventually started making stuff up during his run, I was starting to wonder if it was time to do the same!”

