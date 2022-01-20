Creek rescue incident results in attempted murder charges for father of 5-year-old in Colorado

This image shows a rough estimate of where this incident occurred. Chester Court can be seen labeled in the bottom left of the image, along with Cornell Avenue. Cherry Creek Trail, also known as the Colorado Front Range Trail, is labeled on the right side of the image. Based on the description from police, it sounds like the incident took place in the area of the green 'Colorado Front Range trail' label. Image Credit: @2022 Google Maps.

A Colorado father was arrested on January 19 as part of an investigation into his alleged attempted murder of his 5-year-old son following an incident last week that left both people requiring rescue from frigid waters found along Denver's Cherry Creek Trail.

On the afternoon of January 12, the Denver Fire Department responded to a report of a 5-year-old that had fallen into the water along the trail in the area of South Chester Court and East Cornell Avenue. It was later determined that the call for help was made by the boy's father, who jumped into the water to reportedly help the boy, injuring himself in the process.

Crews eventually located the boy and his father, pulling both out of the water with the child described as having serious injuries, including a cut on his head.

Both were hospitalized following the incident, with the boy still in critical condition due to fluctuating pressure in his brain.

The Denver Police Department later published a "Crime Alert," announcing that they were seeking witnesses to the incident, specifically looking into how the boy sustained life-threatening injuries. Police described the incident as taking place in the vicinity of Hentzell Park, which is located just northwest of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

As seen in the image below, Cherry Creek Trail, also called the Colorado Front Range Trail, runs alongside Cherry Creek in this area, though the trail is not immediately beside the water. There is a nearby bridge that crosses over the creek.

A report from The Denver Channel states that the boy "wanted to go for an adventure," according to his mother, which is when the father took him on the hike. After receiving photos of her son on the hike from the father, the next communication came from the emergency room.

Father Michael Ninomiya, 42, now faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse – knowing/reckless cause death, according to the Denver Gazette. A public announcement about what exactly prompted authorities to investigate the incident as an attempted murder case has not been made.

Anyone who may be a potential witness to this incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers anonymously at 720-913-7867.