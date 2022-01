A major consumer shift is taking place these days with a large segment of customers buying electric cars. And of course, Tesla is being heralded as the main rival for old-school companies. So it’s only fitted that a lot of traditional automakers are now being compared to the California-based electric car maker. The BMW i4 is the latest electric product to emerge from Munich and will take on the popular Tesla Model 3. In this comparison, Mat Watson of CarWow is taking the new BMW EV out for a spin and comparing it against the Model 3 Performance.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO