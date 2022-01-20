ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler Tank Park Design Public Meeting Scheduled

City residents will have an opportunity to provide input on the draft plan, which is 60 percent complete, for the Chandler Tank Park. A public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled at:

6 p.m. Feb. 3, 2022

Sage Café Senior Center

6121 Reynolds Drive

The public can discuss the project with Sites Southwest Landscape Architects and Parks & Recreation personnel and provide input for the park design.

For information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.

