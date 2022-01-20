Chandler Tank Park Design Public Meeting Scheduled

City residents will have an opportunity to provide input on the draft plan, which is 60 percent complete, for the Chandler Tank Park. A public meeting hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled at:

6 p.m. Feb. 3, 2022

Sage Café Senior Center

6121 Reynolds Drive

The public can discuss the project with Sites Southwest Landscape Architects and Parks & Recreation personnel and provide input for the park design.

For information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550 or Catherine Mathews, Landscape Architect, at cmathews@las-cruces.org.