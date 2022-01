With the recent news regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many players on competitor systems might be wondering what this means for Overwatch 2. Despite only being midway through January, Microsoft have staked their claim as having the biggest news to share of the year. Yesterday, the company accounced their plans to purchase Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This means that all of the studios currently under Activision Blizzard, including Call of Duty studios such as Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and Sledgehammer Games, will all move to operate under the Microsoft Gaming banner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO