ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hogwarts Legacy Re-Confirmed for 2022 Release Despite Reports of Delay

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update on the Wizarding World website has re-confirmed Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 despite a report from earlier this week claiming the game had been delayed into 2023. The possibility of a delay arose when Colin Moriarty, the host of PlayStation-focused podcast Sacred Symbols, said he'd...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Hogwarts Legacy release date window revealed by Star Wars Eclipse leaker

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in Q3 2022, according to the leaker who confirmed the existence of Star Wars Eclipse ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards 2021. Rumours surrounding the upcoming open-world action RPG based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter have begun to mount in recent days, with Sony insider and freelance journalist Tom Henderson claiming that new footage will be debuted at a PS5 event in February. Now, more comments from Henderson and Star Wars Eclipse leaker AccNGT (via Twitter) point to the game potentially launching in Q3 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Hogwarts Legacy Might Head Next Month’s Rumored State Of Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be planning to host its first State of Play of the new (current) year as soon as next month. Taking to Twitter on the weekend, well-known Battlefield and Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson claimed that “the current rumor” pegs the next Sony State of Play event to take place somewhere in February 2022. He noted that the scale of the event remains in the wind but there is “potential” to expect “a pretty big” digital showcasing.
VIDEO GAMES
honknews.com

The Craft Legacy: Cast/Story/Release Date

Are you curious to know about the craft Legacy so here is all the information about that have a look. It is an American Horror film which is based on the Supernatural film and it is written and directed by zoe lister jones it is based on the characters which were given by Peter filardi it is produced by douglas wick, lucy fisher,jason blum and it is staring cailee spaeny,gideon adlon,lovie simone,zoe luna cinematography is done by Hillary spera.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘The Batman’ Release Could Still Be Delayed ..

In a 12.20.21 piece titled, “The Batman’ Release May Be Delayed to Next Summer,” I revealed having spoken to a contact from Warner Bros. who told me that they were monitoring the COVID situation very closely and that no decision has been made yet about a possible release date change for Matt Reeves’“The Batman.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy Game#Wizarding World
GamesRadar+

PS5 State of Play rumored for February and could feature Hogwarts Legacy

The next major PlayStation event could take place next month, according to known leaker Tom Henderson. In a recent tweet, Henderson - who is best known for leaks around the Call of Duty and Battlefield series - said that "the current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February." That speculation is "based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates."
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 event with Hogwarts Legacy set for February, says Sony insider

2022 is now underway and already we've got a hot new rumour doing the rounds regarding Sony's next PlayStation 5 event – and it's already sounding like one not to miss. Word of a PS5 event began making its way to the web courtesy of Sony insider and freelance games journalist Tom Henderson, who has a credible history of leaking details ahead of time. For instance, they corroborated the existence of Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse game a few months before its announcement, as well as ongoing development on The Last of Us remake.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
RPG
epicstream.com

Open-World Harry Potter RPG Game Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Explained

An open-world Harry Potter RPG is in development. Read on to learn everything you'll need to know. A huge, ambitious, open-world AAA Harry Potter game is currently in development over at Avalanche Software (not Avalanche Studios who make the Just Cause games) and has been for some time. We haven't heard much about the game since its formal announcement in 2020 and gameplay leak in 2018, but new information has recently been leaked. In this article, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

PS3 Games Spotted on the PS Store, Possible Backwards Compatibility in the Works

A selection of PS3 games have been spotted on the PS Store with price tags, leading many to believe Sony is working on implementing a new backwards compatibility system. Older generation games have been present on the PlayStation Store for some time, however previously the listings would direct players to Sony's PlayStation Now streaming service. This latest revelation has instead seen some of these PS3 listings with price tags, hinting at a possible change coming our way.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘KungFu Kickball’ release date confirmed

KungFu Kickball, the team-based arena fighter-football hybrid game, has got a confirmed release date of February 10. The second game from developer Whalefood Games, “KungFu Kickball is a fighting-sports game where the best ball kicker wins,” as noted by the release date trailer’s description. “Compete against your friends in a fantasy sport that mixes soccer with kung fu action movies.
SOCCER
psu.com

Rumor – Hogwarts Legacy Release May Not Happen Until 2023

Speaking on the latest Sacred Symbols podcast, Colin Moriarty claimed that Hogwarts Legacy may not launch until 2023, suggesting the fantasy behemoth will miss its intended 2022 launch window. When discussing the Harry Potter RPG, Moriarty commented, “I’m hearing behind the scenes that game is not coming out this year,...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Hogwarts Legacy Reconfirmed For 2022 By Wizarding World Digital Update

There’s been a lot of chatter about Hogwarts Legacy potentially being pushed back to 2023, but the latest Wizarding World Digital update has reconfirmed that the game is indeed on track for release this year. Previously, the Brazilian arm of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment posted yesterday that Hogwarts Legacy...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Hogwarts Legacy to still launch in 2022, according to official update

Hogwarts Legacy is still expected to release in 2022, according to an update on the official Harry Potter website — 1800s Hogwarts, here we come!. The news comes via an official update on the Wizarding World website (thanks, Eurogamer), which amongst other Harry Potter related news, also confirms that Hogwarts Legacy is still set to launch sometime in 2022. The update doesn’t say much more than that, so no word on an expected release window just yet, but the knowledge that we may yet experience the game this year is welcome news — especially after rumours of the game's delay started making the rounds. According to Sacred Symbols' former games journalist, Colin Moriarty, on an episode of Sacred Symbols Plus, Hogwarts Legacy's development was proving to be a challenge for the team at Avalanche and the game isn't coming out this year. The rumour was reputed by multiple sources, and this official update definitely puts the rumour to bed.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Hogwarts Legacy’s Rumored Delay Might Not Be Due To Development Woes

Hogwarts Legacy was recently rumored to be getting delayed due to development issues. The highly anticipated game might still be delayed but for another reason entirely. Taking to Twitter recently, leaker AccountNGT claimed that Hogwarts Legacy will release within its slated 2022 window. However, if publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment decides to delay the game, it will be because of too many other games releasing within the same window and not because of development issues.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Hogwarts Legacy ‘may not launch until 2023’, it’s claimed

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter RPG, may not launch until 2023, according to a journalist. Speaking on his Sacred Symbols+ podcast (paywalled on Patreon, transcribed by VGC), Colin Moriarty when his co-host brought the game up in discussion said, “I’m hearing behind the scenes that game is not coming out this year, and that it’s in some sort of trouble.”
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Rumor: Hogwarts Legacy Might Not Cast Its Magic Until 2023

You might not know this but of all the trailers revealed during the PlayStation Showcase from September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy holds the crown with the most views at over 27 million. So yeah, it’s safe to say that fans of the Harry Potter series are ready to be accepted into...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy