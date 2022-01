It almost sounds ridiculous to ask a fictional universe to play by the rules and inject a bit of realism into each story that it rolls out, but while nearly every fictional universe is guilty of this, the overuse of the well-known MacGuffin in the MCU is hard to ignore since the inclusion of the multiverse. There’s a good reason for this of course, as the idea that anyone can be brought back and anything can be retconned at this time is apparent thanks to time travel and the many different dimensions that exist within the scope of the MCU. But there are a few concerns that come with this, and fan reaction is only one of them, and not that big of an issue to be realistic. Some might want to roll their eyes and wonder who cares this much about the movies, but it’s almost a guarantee that those same individuals would rant and rave over their own favorite fictional story if it were changed somehow. But getting back to the MCU and the issues that aren’t catastrophic but noticeable, it’s enough to say that they’re a bit annoying, if not overly worrisome.

