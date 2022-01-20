ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Falls Below Year-Long Support Area

By Valdrin Tahiri
Cover picture for the articleSushiSwap (SUSHI) has initiated a short-term bounce towards $8.30 – $8.90, but the longer-term trend seems to still be bearish. SUSHI has been decreasing alongside a descending resistance line since reaching an all-time high price of $22.53 on May 18. The line has rejected the price four times, most recently on...

