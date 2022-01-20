ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey vs. Janine

I love the fact that even 12 years later, these two are still at each other’s throats from time to time. It’s so much more realistic than what I saw some fans wishing them to become friends when Janine’s returned was announced. Who’s team are you...

How to Watch “Darcey & Stacey” season 3 premiere

A new season of TLC’s Darcey & Stacey premieres tonight at 8/7c. Watch all-new episodes for free with Philo and FuboTV. Darcey & Stacey returns tonight at 8/7c on TLC. This daring duo of identical twins first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, kickstarting their popular spinoff series and catapulting the inseparable pair into the reality television spotlight. They do everything together—marriage, divorce, overseas relationships—and Darcey & Stacey follows it all. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the premiere, and don’t miss another season of drama, laughs, and sisterly love.
Does Janine eventually get the Vic when Mick leaves

It would be great if after all these years Janine gets the Vic from Mick and thats why he leaves the show. Well, it would have a certain symmetry but I think EE needs to stop the obsessive power struggles over the Vic. As Peggy (or was it Alfie or Archie?) once said, it's a backstreet boozer. Yes, it's a valuable piece of real estate in the real world, but even in the tiny microcosm of Albert Sq., this endless tussle over possession of the pub makes little sense.
Eastenders - Ben is repulsive…

So, Ben continues to be every bit as repulsive as Gray. His continued abuse of those around him, has now led to him, thinking he has a right to tell Lola how to parent her daughter, despite how she’s essentially brought the girl up singlehandedly for the past few years, whilst Ben has been running around playing cops and robbers, to impress daddy, as opposed to thinking of how he needs to be crafting a future for his daughter as opposed to dwelling on the past. Is he an alcoholic of sorts? He constantly chases the idea of living in his past, and recently he’s been pouring whiskey on his cornflakes, for breakfast?
Do you miss the days of Phil Grant and Johnny Allen

Anybody remember Get Johnny week when Phil and Grant teamed up to go after Johnny. I thought at the time this was Eastenders when the show was great. be able to see it again soon when the Drama repeats catch up!. Posts: 1,112. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/01/22 - 23:54...
Lacey Turner
Hollyoaks E4 21/01/22

Did I miss something? I never saw anything relating to Yaz being pregnant. Tom and Cher kiss was kinda hot lol. Did I miss something? I never saw anything relating to Yaz being pregnant. Good evening!. While having (or, more correctly, waiting to have dinner with Tom, Diane and Tony,...
Time to axe Chaz ED

Chaz used to be one of my favourite characters in Emmerdale, especially in The King era. Now I find myself sick of hearing her whining voice, the character is as interesting as a piece of wood and don’t get me started about the Dingle code because that’s really boring the sh!t out of me.
Is it time for a Branning revival in EastEnders?

The Brannings are arguably one of EE’s modern day staple families. They were responsible for some of the show’s biggest storylines, with the most obvious being Stax. I remember at one point the show had over 10 regular characters in the family!. However, the Brannings have now been...
CS - Beth/Kirk - Is There Any Point?

Scriptwriters seem to have forgotten they exist. Obviously, Beth had a part in Sinead's death, but nothing since, and Kirk's biggest storyline in recent times was dressing up as Buzzer. Would anyone miss them if they were written out?. Kirk is a nice background character but his lifestyle in real...
EastEnders' Stacey Slater to put herself in danger after Martin discovery

EastEnders spoilers follow. Stacey Slater's discovery about ex-husband Martin Fowler will put her in danger in an upcoming EastEnders episode. The former couple have been drawn together once again in recent months, especially after they were both up for a job as market inspector for the Square. While Stacey ultimately...
'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
Who is Ray Allen and is he related to Darcey and Stacey?

Darcey and Stacey season 2 is well underway, and fans are curious whether the Silva sisters are related to the one and only, Ray Allen. The TLC show premiered almost two years ago, in August 2020 and has been a hit with viewers ever since as we get an insight into the 90 Day Fiancé stars love, professional and family lives.
EastEnders' Jay Brown to get shock revenge on Janine Butcher

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Jay Brown will get revenge on Janine Butcher tonight (January 20) following his shock arrest last year. Jay (Jamie Borthwick) was on the receiving end of one of Janine's schemes before Christmas, leaving him with a very uncertain future as a result. Not only did it...
This Is Us Sneak Peek: Jack Prepares for an Achingly Sad, Solo Journey

As you might’ve guessed from the final moments of last week’s This Is Us, Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c) is quite the emotional journey for Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack. And as it turns out, it’s also a lengthy literal journey, as we learn in this exclusive sneak peek at the hour. In the clip above, Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack prepares to drive to his recently deceased mother’s place to put her affairs in order ahead of the funeral. There’s a snow storm getting underway outside, and Jack is hastening to get on the road before the icy conditions make the drive treacherous. Still, Mandy Moore’s Rebecca worries about...
The Teacher, Channel 5 - week of 31st January

I know it’s a week away but I can’t contain myself. This is one of those 4-part Channel 5 drama series that goes out on consecutive nights and is billed as a psychological thriller but is likely to be anything but. The good news is, it looks like being perfect fodder for a good laugh on here. Sorry, I shouldn’t knock it before it even starts and of course I’ll keep an open mind (ish) but it has all the hallmarks. Sheridan Smith for starters. Many DS regulars will know what I mean.
Dancing on Ice 2022 Week 2 - 5 thoughts

1 - Marking seemed harsher this week, but a fairer reflection. 2 - Despite what they keep trying to convince themselves professional dancers have a clear advantage. 3 - Of those without dance experience Connor is the front runner. 4 - The first two shows have really benefitted from being...
EE - Whats your opinion on Janines custody battle.

I personally am not interested, the kid is annoying, and i hate the slaters having power over Janine. Along with the gray storyline, this is another story i want wrapped up before Clenshaw comes in. Posts: 846. Forum Member. ✭✭. 21/01/22 - 12:12 #2. No, I don't care either. It's...
Stacey Dooley's fans send support amid home transformation update

Stacey Dooley shared a snap of a gorgeous fireplace as she shared a candid update on her home renovation. Although the photo showed a chic corner of her property with a round mirror, candles and a vase filled with pink flowers, the Glow Up presenter revealed that there are a lot of problems behind the scenes. "The ONLY chic spot RN... got no electricity upstairs, no floors and a ceiling that's gonna cave in - but... OH WELL," she wrote.
