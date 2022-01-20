ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

How Could This Chevroge Viporvette Not Sell On BaT?

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day, some weird, wonderful, and very expensive cars sell on Bring a Trailer but there are some cars that fall through the cracks and fail to find a new home. This extensively modified 1976 Chevrolet Corvette was one of them. Looking unlike any other Corvette like it, the...

www.carscoops.com

Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Dually Is The Poshest Pickup In Town

With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, we can see that the premium British marque is not afraid to dip its toes into the high-riding segments but we doubt they'd ever set foot in the truck market. A company specialist in Florida, however, has put together a rather special creation that merges one of the brand's classics with the fundamentals of an American work truck. Bear in mind, it is not as refined as what you would expect a factory-approved bespoke build to be.
FLORIDA STATE
Motor1.com

Modern Chevy Chevelle Convertible Is Really A Camaro, And It's For Sale

This combination of Camaro and Chevelle has carbon fiber body panels, Brembo brakes, and a custom interior. Do you like classic Chevys but prefer something with a few modern amenities? Then, check out this bizarre 2013 Camaro ZL1 Convertible with a conversion to look like a 1969 Chevelle. Mecum will auction it on Sunday, January 16, as part of its Kissimmee, Florida, sale.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Last Factory-Built Oldsmobile 442 Might Surprise You

There's a rather oddball car coming up for sale at the upcoming Mecum auction, and we genuinely can't decide if it's awesome or awful: a 1999 SEMA show car built by General Motors as the Oldsmobile Intrigue 442. For those unfamiliar, the 4-4-2 is, or at least was, an institution...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Has This Man Solved The Mystery Of The Missing 1444 GT350?

This car has been missing for over 50 years and now it may just have an awesome surprise in store for all of us classic Shelby enthusiasts. Carroll Shelby made a name for himself over half a century ago for building some of the fastest Ford racing champions to ever the track. Many of his cars were used in autocross, road racing, and drag racing because of their extreme versatility for all things fast. Drag racing has always been a particularly popular autosport in America because of the ease of access and low cost. So it should come as no surprise that the car we are about to show you was exactly that, a Shelby Mustang equipped to kick some severe Camaro tail at the drag strip.
CARS
JustLuxe.com

This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One-Owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer Hits the Auction Block

It's happening now! Vehicles are going up on the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida—taking place January 6-16, 2022, with anything from cool motorcycles to classics, hot rods, luxury vehicles, and of course, neat 4x4s. And among those 4x4s we've found browsing around the Kissimmee, Florida auction on the Mecum site is this super sano, one-owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer with less than 100,000 miles on the ticker!
KISSIMMEE, FL
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Most Underrated Muscle Cars

We could spend all day talking about the Pontiac GTO or Dodge Charger, but these muscle cars deserve a little conversation as well. There are certain muscle cars that have completely ran off with the show, like the Chevy Chevelle or Pontiac GTO, and for good reason. With looks to kill and power to back them up, who isn’t drooling when one of these cars rolls down the road? However, during the 1960s and 1970s peak of the American muscle car, several very worth cars never got the credit they deserve, here are a few.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy II Nova Is Fully Restored 4-Speed Dream Car

Hi-performance V-8. Four-speed. Positraction. Dual exhaust. Could be yours!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air ‘Lonnie’ Is A Custom Build

With tons of power, performance, and style, this beautiful classic is a masterful creation of modern engineering. The mid-50s were a fabulous time for the classic Chevrolet vehicles that we all know and loved because of the sweeping body lines and powerful V8s under the hood of these massive vehicles. One particular car that still lives on today as a top-rated vehicle of choice for many classic car enthusiasts is the Chevy Bel Air. This may seem like a bit of an obvious statement as these things can be found at nearly any drag strip, car show, or museum that deals in vintage vehicles. But, of course, the top dogs of the muscle car world are the dragsters, originals, and resto-mods because these types of cars show remarkable performance and style with the versatility and grace of an American classic. So what if you're looking to get your hands on one of these three classic icons.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Spotted In Public Parking Lot

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop. The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.
CARS

