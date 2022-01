Krallice has announced a new album. On January 28, the group will release Crystalline Exhaustion digitally, followed by a physical release (CD, cassette, other merch) on March 22. Vinyl will come sometime later. That’s the artwork for the new album up above. MetalSucks points out that the album was recorded just last month in Queens. The first track the band has shared from the new album is the title track, a sprawling, 14-minute epic that features gothic synthesizers and a more orchestral sound than their characteristic progressive black metal. There are no drums until a little after the four-minute mark, and then two minutes with marimba but no guitars. It’s an ambitious and unconventional song for the group, and a sign of exciting, perhaps more experimental things to come from the New York black metal group. Listen to “Crystalline Exhaustion” below.

