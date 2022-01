SPRINGFIELD — The Riverbend stood tall this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield. At both 5-feet-11, the fair queens competing from Madison and Calhoun counties stood side by side in the lineup of 71 contestants as young women from around the state vied for the right to reign over this year's Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs.

GREENE COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO