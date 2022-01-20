ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

HSHP Scholarship Applications Open

 6 days ago

The 2022-23 HSHP Scholarship Applications are now open. To learn more and access...

NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

The College Board, which administers the SAT, announced changes it hopes will improve the test. In addition to being administered digitally, the test will be shorter and calculators will be allowed for the math section.Jan. 26, 2022.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
