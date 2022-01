From its humble roots as a Youtube original series to reaching widespread popularity on Netflix, Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai delights in continuing to surprise audiences with its refreshing humor, sincerity, and a healthy dose of high school kids beating the living daylights out of each other each season. Though the series teeters the line of being just this side of corny, even the most outlandish of plot developments (Daniel learning Chi Blocking, anyone?) are balanced with the show’s remarkably grounded sensibilities when it comes to subjects like bigotry, homophobia, sexism, and—this season—classism. Where the original Karate Kid film positioned Daniel LaRusso as the underdog coming from humble means to topple the privileged, well-off bully Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai Season 4 flips the script with its complicated Samantha vs Tory storyline, challenging the expectations of both its audience and characters alike.

