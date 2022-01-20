ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

USD/JPY hits six day lows under 114.00

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese yen among top performers as US yields remain steady. DXY down for the day but off lows. USD/JPY heads for lowest daily close in a month. The USD/JPY dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 113.95, the lowest level in six days. The move lower took place amid...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD sellers attack the key 0.6700 support amid risk-off mood, Fed eyed

NZD/USD remains pressured around yearly bottom following two consecutive daily declines. Market sentiment worsened on pre-Fed, inflation and Ukraine concerns. NZ PM Ardern refrained from Omicron-led lockdowns but verdict on traffic lights awaited. FOMC’s rate hike hints, New Zealand CPI are the week’s key events. NZD/USD portrays the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is firm in a risk-off market setting

Gold flirts with the key Fibonacci retracement support after bulls stepped back from yearly resistance. Pre-Fed caution, Omicron woes join geopolitics to challenge gold buyers, downbeat yields defend bulls. January PMIs, US Q4 GDP may entertain traders but FOMC will be crucial as traders await clues of March rate hike.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.49; (P) 113.82; (R1) 114.04;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the downside at this point. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, it’s probably already in correction to whole up trend from 102.58. Break of 113.47 will target 112.52 support first, and then 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 115.05 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears take control in a risk-off start to the week

EUR/USD is pressured in a risk-off start to the week. Russia, the Fed and US data are the standout themes. EUR/USD is under pressure in the opening session for the week and easing off from 1.1345 highs to 1.1332 as risk-off continues on the back of Friday's bearish close on Wall Street. Asian markets are lower on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Jpy#Japanese#Dxy#The Usd Jpy#American#The Federal Reserve#Technical#Usd Jpy Overview#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling set rebound with help from the Fed, ignoring Boris' travails. Fear has finally arrived – inflation, aggressive policy from the Fed, China's slowing economy and Russia's potential military action. Everything supported the safe-haven dollar and contributed to a much-needed correction in the pound. The Fed decision is now in the limelight.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

USD/JPY approaches the monthly low (113.38) amid the selloff in global equity prices, but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may sway the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the central bank prepares to normalize monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Neutral. Swings in risk appetite may influence...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further decline expected below 113.40 – UOB

If USD/JPY breaks below 113.40 it could retest the 113.00 neighbourhood in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias for USD is tilted the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break 114.00’. The expected USD weakness exceeded our anticipation USD dropped to 113.94. Downward momentum has improved and USD is likely to weaken further. A break of the support at 113.70 would not be surprising but the next support at 113.40 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 114.05 followed by 114.20.”
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/JPY

The yen made pips rain earlier today. Can a short-term bounce keep USD/JPY from breaking a support level?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at GBP/AUD’s key support level after Australia printed its December jobs report. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid trade!
CURRENCIES
theblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin's price hits a six-month low near $38,500

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, continues to reel as it faces pressure from macroeconomic conditions, such as concerns around the tightening of US monetary policy. In November, bitcoin touched an all-time high above $69,000. Yet it has declined significantly since then. Bitcoin is currently trading at...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY pares intraday losses to weekly low, down little below 114.00 mark

USD/JPY continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a fresh weekly low. The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding bond yields. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit any further losses. The USD/JPY pair maintained...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 – Rabobank

Analysts from Rabobank consider the US dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 and they maintain a 6 month price forecast for EUR/USD of 1.10. “We remain constructive on the outlook for the USD, at least through the first half of the year. Aside from supportive interest rate differentials, the USD may be a beneficiary of safe-haven flows in the weeks ahead connected to the news-flow regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. That said, the bullish USD view is not without risks, particularly in the latter months of 2022.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two trades to watch: USD/JPY, GBP/USD

USD/JPY is heading lower for a third straight session. Risk off trade is boosting demand for the safe haven yen in addition to a tick higher in Japanese inflation to 0.8% YoY in December, up from 0.6%. The minutes from the latest BoJ meeting also showed that policymakers saw upward...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy