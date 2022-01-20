ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Cat Power Talks Covers Album, Mental Health, and Motherhood

kexp.org
 6 days ago

Cat Power produced and released her 11th studio album and third covers album on January 14th....

kexp.org

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Earl Sweatshirt, FKA twigs, Cat Power, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, mixtapes, and projects from Earl Sweatshirt, FKA twigs, Cat Power, Grace Cummings, and Panoram. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
No Depression

On ‘Covers,’ Cat Power Finds New Pulse in a Wide Range of Others’ Songs

As Cat Power, Chan Marshall has elevated the art of the cover song and how an artist can make someone else’s material their own. Nearly all of her records feature at least one cover, and she’s devoted two LPs to the form, The Covers Record in 2000 and 2008’s Jukebox. Now make that three with this week’s release of Covers.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Cat Power
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Bob Seger
Person
Billie Holiday
theartsdesk.com

Album: Cat Power - Covers

It is what it says on the cover... — Well, as far asCovers is concerned, things don’t look great. It’s four years since Wanderer, Marshall’s last collection of (almost all) original tunes, so she might have been expected to come up with something of her own in the meantime. Instead, her new album starts well and has a few decent tunes within, but it soon retreats into overly tasteful and insubstantial background music.
MUSIC
SFGate

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Please enjoy this cat covering Ozzy. It’s “Cat Sabbath”

I haven’t posted a cat video for a while, so to make up for that, here’s a TikTok video of a cat covering Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” I apologize in advance. Metal musician SadSatan serenades his new bride with this…special song. →. Alan Cross.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Cover Songs#Motherhood#Kexp
American Songwriter

Cat Power Postpones Tour

Cat Power announced on social media that she will be postponing her planned tour dates this winter in favor of new ones in April. The artist, who released her newest album, Covers, on Friday (Jan. 14), took to Twitter to share the news (and a bit of understandable frustration), writing to her followers, “Fucking Covid. I’m so very sorry everyone. Moved to APRIL, see below”
MUSIC
Daily Californian

Cat Power’s ‘Covers’ blends unrelated inspiration in near-perfect harmony

Though it has been more than 20 years since the release of Cat Power’s first cover compilation, The Covers Record, the album continues to impact the indie music scene. From her famed rendition of Phil Phillips’ “Sea Of Love,” to her lesser-known but just as impactful cover of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” the LP serves as a baseline for what makes a cover record successful.
MUSIC
Vulture

Cat Power’s Best Covers and Biggest Changes, According to Chan Marshall

Something happens during a good Cat Power performance. “The dimension arrives,” explains Chan Marshall, who’s performed under that moniker since the 1990s. “A little tiny portal arrives, and it’s like, Oh, shit, did that just happen? Oh, that felt really good.” It happened last September, when she headlined the side stage at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago. She’d recently finished a stint opening for Alanis Morissette and Garbage solo, armed with just her piano and guitar. But her first show back with a full band since the COVID-19 pandemic felt different. “That night was just, for me, it was one song,” she says. “And it usually takes a month to have a show like that, where maybe we didn’t sound so great, but every single one of us was just thriving, having a great night, and that was a huge gift.” It wasn’t just Marshall and her band — the transcendent feeling carried over to the audience, owing to a loose, intoxicating set list stacked with deep cuts and what’s become a hallmark of her best performances: covers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cats
newjerseyhills.com

Morristown native dropping rock album about mental health struggles

MORRISTOWN - Town native Jason Didner is releasing a rock album with themes about coping mechanisms he’s learned during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, Feb. 4. The album, called “Salt and Sand: Rock Songs to Heal the Mind,” will drop on several streaming services including Soundcloud and Bandcamp, and Didner plans to perform every song in order during a live stream at 7:30 p.m.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
FOX2now.com

Local rap artist Dre’Co’s second album speaks to the importance of mental health

In his second album named “Therapy Sessions,” Dre’Co puts into the 14-song album the struggles that many of us go through. He stopped by Studio STL and let us know more about the making of “Therapy Sessions,” and to give encouragement to others who think they need help through life, to seek that help. Life isn’t meant to live alone; we all need help now and then!
MENTAL HEALTH
Billboard

AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno Talks Upcoming Covers Album & How Working on It Has Been His ‘Therapy’ Throughout the Pandemic

In April 2020, just as the pandemic began to hit, AWOLNATION released its fourth studio album, Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders — and then the world shut down. Without touring or seeing anyone at all, the band’s architect Aaron Bruno began to reach out to old friends and fellow artists (virtually, of course) to collaborate on a covers album.
MUSIC
The Independent

Bad Blood: Damon Albarn’s condescending Taylor Swift comments are old-fashioned indie tribalism

Given the current vogue for Nineties nostalgia, it was perhaps inevitable that 2022 would deliver a news story about a Britpop star involved in some needless musical beef. Step forward Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, who has whipped the internet into a frenzy by baselessly accusing noted songwriter Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs. I know it’s been a while, but isn’t Albarn supposed to realise when he’s sounding like a charmless man?Swift, understandably, quickly took to Twitter to point out that she very much does write her own songs. “Your hot take is completely false...
MUSIC
NPR

< 4 tips for talking to your Latinx parents about mental health

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Naydeline Mejia, a freelance writer and editor from the Bronx. And I'm Isabeth Mendoza, a freelance producer from Southeast Los Angeles. So let's talk about mental health. Naydeline, when was the first time you spoke to your parents about it?. MEJIA: So the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy