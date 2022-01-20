ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Top 10 Debbie Harry (Solo) Songs

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5ban_0dr3cQsv00

A pioneer of punk, pop, rap (“Rapture“), and a fashion and pop culture icon (that 1980 Andy Warhol print!), Debbie Harry was born July 1, 1945, in Miami and raised in New Jersey, and started her career in ’60s folk band Wind in the Willows before joining the Stilettoes, featuring guitarist—former husband, lifelong collaborator, and Blondie bandmate—Chris Stein.

Throughout her career with Blondie, which disbanded in 1982 and later reformed in 1997, Harry released several solo albums and also dipped into acting. First starring in David Cronenberg’s 1983 sci-fi horror Videodrome, Harry also appeared in Hairspray in 1988, the Tales From the Darkside movie (1990), and more through the 2000s in Deuces (2002), My Life Without Me in 2003, and the 2008 release Eulogy, also starring Matt Dillon and Norman Reedus.

In 2017, Harry released her 11th album with Blondie, Pollinator, followed by a worldwide tour and a document of their journey and live performances in Havana, Cuba in the short film Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, released in 2021.

In 2019, Harry also released her memoir “Face It,” baring all about drugs, loves, lovers, the music, and how wild the ride has been… so far.

“I’ve had great, happy times and I’ve had some confusion,” said Harry. “I kept going somehow and I don’t know if that’s from stubbornness or stupidity, but both those words start with an ‘st’… is anybody’s life all happy or all sad? It’s impossible. I don’t think it’s over yet. I feel like saying to everybody “Not dead yet! Not dead yet!”

Though Blondie is her root, Harry’s solo material since the 1981 debut KooKoo through her fifth album, Necessary Evil in 2007, is something to explore or revisit.

Here are a handful of purely addictive tracks within the Harry solo catalog that are worth a play, on repeat.

“French Kissin (in the USA)” (1986)

Written by sitcom legend Chuck Lorre, who would later go on to create TV shows like The Big Bang Theory, Dharma & Greg, Two and a Half Men, and more, “French Kissin in the USA” became a big hit in the UK. Harry promoted the track, performing it on Saturday Night Live and if you look close in the video, you’ll recognize actress Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) in her pre-Peggy Bundy Married with Children days.

“Chrome” (1981)

Still with Blondie at the time of recording her debut Kookoo, produced by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards of Chic, some of the band’s pop, rap, and funk beats spill into the album, but there are several stand-out moments for Harry as a solo artist, including the dreamier “Chrome.”

“Rush Rush” (1983)

Harry’s second collaboration with Italian producer Giorgio Moroder (the first, Blondie’s 1980s hit “Call Me”), “Rush Rush” was her first single after the breakup of Blondie in 1982. Recorded between her first and second solo album, “Rush Rush” is about many states of euphoria and even references yeyo, the Spanish colloquialism for cocaine.

“In Love With Love” (1987)

Written with Stein, “In Love With Love,” off her second solo album Rockbird, produced by Seth Justman of the J. Geils Band, was a sequel, said Harry, to Blondie’s 1979 hit “Heart of Glass.”

“Comic Books” (1989)

For the first time, Harry referred to herself as Deborah Harry on her third album Def, Dumb & Blonde. Never released as a single, “Comic Books” revives Harry’s punk side with the nostalgia and daydreams tied to all those paper periodicals, singing Long before I was 12 I would read by myself / Archie, Josie, super-heroes / I would read them by myself / I had the stars on my wall… 14 was a gas for me / Batman on TV / I would cheer the super-heroes / They were all I wanted to be. (Another more punk track off Def, Dumb and Blonde: “Bike Boy.”)

“Two Times Blue” (2007)

Released as the first single from Harry’s fifth solo album Necessary Evil, and Harry’s first solo release in 14 years, “Two Times Blue” hit it big on the international dance scene. There are several versions and remixes of the track by Soul Seekerz and The Stonebridge Vocal, and this one, featuring Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx side project Sixx:A.M.

“Brite Side” (1989)

Another track off Def, Dumb, and Blonde, “Brite Side” talks about looking at the positives in darker times—Whenever I feel trapped / Held by the inescapable / I try to put my mind at ease / Protect the heart worn on my sleeve / That’s when I feel brand new. Co-written with Stein, “Brite Side” was also featured on the 1980s TV show Wiseguy, which also starred Harry.

“I Can See Clearly” (1993)

Off Harry’s fourth album Debravation, which also featured instrumental backing from R.E.M. on the track “My Last Date (With You),” the first single “I Can See Clearly” was dance-y and showed off a slightly goth Harry in the video. Like many of her solo releases, Harry co-wrote many of the Debravation tracks with former partner, Blondie bandmate Chris Stein.

“Standing in My Way” (1993)

Featuring longtime friend, the late Joey Ramone, “Standing in My Way” leaves its punk mark on Debravation. Harry and Ramone (see her duet with The Ramones below) bang through the chorus with Harry’s empowering There’s a banging in my head / Every day I’m seeing red / Feel I can do nothing at all til I break the chains, tear down the wallToo many people tell me what to do, what to think, and say / Now it’s time for me to do what I want / You better get out of my way / I’m moving out, getting out of here / I can’t waste anymore time.

“I Want That Man” (1989)

Produced by Thompson Twins’ Alannah Currie and Tom Bailey, “I Want That Man” (Def Dumb, and Blonde) was Harry’s biggest hit, peaking at No. 13 in the U.S. and topping the charts internationally. At one point referencing actor Harry Dean Stanton in the lyric I want to dance with Harry Dean, the song—both ended up in a brief relationship—”I Want That Man” is a more empowering song, about getting “that man” and anything else desired in this lifetime—Here comes the twenty-first century / It’s gonna be much better for a girl like me / ‘Cause I want everything I can / But most of all I want that man.

_____

*BONUS TRACK (DUET) #1: ‘Go Lil Camaro Go” by The Ramones (Featuring Debbie Harry)

Though this track is technically by The Ramones, off their 1987 album Halfway to Sanity, it’s the perfect pairing of kindred music spirits, featuring the band’s longtime friend Harry. Though Harry has had some memorable duets (Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, Perry Farrell, and more), this was a special moment in time with the late (great) Joey Ramone and Harry singing a simple tune around the summertime swoon of Girls, cars, sun, fun / Good times for everyone… Go lil’ Camaro go Oohh! Go lil’ Camaro go Oohh.

*BONUS TRACK (DUET) #2: “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog

In 1980, two unlikely beings united for what would be one of the most iconic performances in network television. Still with Blondie at the time, Harry broke from the band to host The Muppet Show. In one of the rare performances in the five seasons of the series, a white kimono-clad Harry joined Kermit for a sweet rendition of his signature song “Rainbow Connection,” a song originally written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher for The Muppets Movie in 1979. Harry later performed Blondie’s hit “Call Me” with the Muppets house band for the finale.

Photo: Press Here Publicity

Comments / 0

Related
floodmagazine.com

Blondie’s Debbie Harry Asks the Group Chat If She’s Trending on Twitter Because She Died

For some reason, yesterday, Debbie Harry was trending on Twitter. I mean, why isn’t Debbie Harry trending on Twitter every day, really? As a response to the random outpouring of love for the iconic singer, Harry’s response was rather morbidly funny. Fellow Blondie member Chris Stein contributed to the trending topic with a snippet of a group chat conversation with Rob Roth. “Chris why am I trending. Did I die?” she texted. “If you did, let us know,” Roth replied.
INTERNET
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
WTWO/WAWV

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stein
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Joey Ramone
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Katey Sagal
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Matt Dillon
Person
Chuck Lorre
American Songwriter

Celine Dion Cancels Tour Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Céline Dion has canceled the remainder of the North American Courage World Tour, which was scheduled for March 9 through April 22, to recover from an ongoing health issue. The 53-year-old Dion shared on her website and social media that she’s being treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” which prevent her from performing, and is undergoing medical treatment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Hairspray#Kookoo
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are 7 Memorable Covers of Harry Styles Songs

More than a decade after being introduced to the world, Harry Styles‘ career continues to blossom. Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017, the singer has played sold-out shows around the world, won his first Grammy and even ventured into acting in feature films. He’s admired not just...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dionne Warwick Set to Share New Single, “Power In The Name”

They say there are no second acts in America. Well, Dionne Warwick is showing that that’s not true. The singer, who enjoyed a rise to fame in the mid-1950s and is known as one of the biggest hitmakers in the 20th century, is now perhaps even more famous for her social media personality and appearance on Saturday Night Live.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Meat Loaf had complicated relationship with I’d Do Anything For Love

I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) remains one of Meat Loaf’s most beloved songs, but the singer had a complex relationship with the track.Recorded at the Ocean Way studios in Hollywood and released in 1993 as the first single from the second Bat Out Of Hell album, the work earned the flamboyant music star a Grammy and reached number one in 28 countries.Regular collaborator Jim Steinman wrote the lyrics while English singer Lorraine Crosby delivered the last few verses, credited only as Mrs Loud in the sleeve notes.Cher, Melissa Etheridge and Bonnie Tyler had also been...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Top 10 Phil Collins Solo Songs

Phil Collins’ solo career has been as triumphant as his other musical life in Genesis, first as the band’s drummer in 1970, before switching over as singer by the mid-’70s after Peter Gabriel’s departure. By the 1980s, Collins was exploding with hits with Genesis and his...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy