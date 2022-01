Danen Highsmith of Stone Mountain used to catch a MARTA bus to the Indian Creek station, then take a train to work. But MARTA has seen a spike in employees testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, and it’s had to cancel bus trips unexpectedly. Highsmith said the service has become so undependable he now walks 45 minutes to Indian Creek. What used to be an hour-and-a-half commute now lasts more than two hours.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO