Victor Baker’s milestone guitar

Academy Award-nominated Andra Day began singing at Chula Vista’s First United Methodist Church, then studied music at the School of Creative and Performing Arts. Her 2012 cover of Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best” peaked at number two on the YouTube Music Charts, resulting in her signing to Warner Bros. Records. Her debut album Cheers to the Fall earned a Best R&B Album nomination at the 2016 Grammy Awards, where she was also up for Best R&B Performance for the song “Rise Up.” As a follow-up to her covid-19 benefit single “Make Your Troubles Go Away,” Day released a cover of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me,” in advance of her Oscar-nominated starring role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a 2021 Hulu biopic about the late singer. This month, Day appears in Eggs Over Easy, a new Discovery+ streaming special that “investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the black community and brings black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood.” Keshia Knight Pulliam narrates the program, which also features black women, doctors, and fertility advocates who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and other reproductive issues.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO