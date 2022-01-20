ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Baker’s milestone guitar

San Diego weekly Reader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictor Baker knows guitars. For one thing, he’s been playing them professionally for years. For another, back in the late ‘90s, he decided to start building them as well. “I was teaching a ton of guitar students and playing a lot of gigs, and I just needed a hobby,” Baker explains....

Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield native built custom amplifiers for the world's greatest guitar players

Sometimes it’s not until an individual dies that the world awakens to the gift of his genius and the true extent of the loss. This may be the case for Bakersfield native Howard Alexander Dumble, who fused his extensive knowledge of music and the nature of sound with his long history of experimentation and innovation involving the building, modification and invention of his own line of electric guitar amplifiers and related equipment.
San Diego weekly Reader

Tamar Berk doesn’t need your permission

While still living in Chicago, singer-songwriter Tamar Berk played in power pop group Starball, known for their 2001 track “New Year’s Day” (“I wanted to write a holiday song”). She movied on to an electro-punk duo with her husband, then a Small Faces cover band called Deep Joy, then Sweet Heat, then The Pynnacles, and her group Paradise recorded three albums, including a rock opera. After relocating to San Diego by way of Portland, her solo album The Restless Dreams of Youth was released last year.
San Diego weekly Reader

The sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood

Academy Award-nominated Andra Day began singing at Chula Vista’s First United Methodist Church, then studied music at the School of Creative and Performing Arts. Her 2012 cover of Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best” peaked at number two on the YouTube Music Charts, resulting in her signing to Warner Bros. Records. Her debut album Cheers to the Fall earned a Best R&B Album nomination at the 2016 Grammy Awards, where she was also up for Best R&B Performance for the song “Rise Up.” As a follow-up to her covid-19 benefit single “Make Your Troubles Go Away,” Day released a cover of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me,” in advance of her Oscar-nominated starring role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a 2021 Hulu biopic about the late singer. This month, Day appears in Eggs Over Easy, a new Discovery+ streaming special that “investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the black community and brings black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood.” Keshia Knight Pulliam narrates the program, which also features black women, doctors, and fertility advocates who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and other reproductive issues.
News Talk KIT

The Spotlight Is On Yakima, What’s Your Best Air Guitar Song?

When nobody's looking, do you still break out a little classic "air-guitar" performance when the song on the radio demands it?. Well played. Some of us don't care if anybody is watching or not! So what are we talking about? Pretending to rock out on your invisible "air" guitar! You probably already have a favorite song. (feel free to share) A google search turns up lots of great lists but here is the top ten as shared by Guitar World.
Laredo Morning Times

Brothers Osborne’s New ‘Headstone’ Is Their Most Aggressive Guitar Song Yet

Brothers Osborne flex their muscles on the wicked new song “Headstone,” one of three bonus tracks that appear on a deluxe edition of their 2020 album Skeletons. “Write that on my headstone,” singer TJ Osborne commands in the chorus, while his brother John lays down a meaty riff. It’s a ferocious rocker, one of the duo’s most aggressive. At the midpoint, John’s guitar solo cuts loose, teeing up an unexpected time change. “Here lies a man who gave a damn / wasn’t scared to stand for something,” TJ sings after the break.
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
MusicRadar.com

Ibanez and Steve Vai officially unleash The Hydra guitar, and it's a beast

As we previously reported, Steve Vai's new album Inviolate has brought with it a new Ibanez guitar and a track to showcase it. Although calling the Hydra a guitar feels like it's underselling it somewhat. This one-of-a-kind instrument is ambitious even by Steve Vai's standards and five years in the making.
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
The Independent

Peter Robbins: Voice of Charlie Brown found dead

Peter Robbins, the actor who voiced the beloved Charlie Brown character in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s, has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday.  He was 65.The family said the reason for Robbins’ death was suicide, and that he died last week.Robbins, who had bipolar disorder, served an almost five-year prison term after he was convicted for making criminal threats against a number of people, including San Diego County Sheriff William Gore.But he was upbeat on his return and recommended people with bipolar disorder to take it “seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a...
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Hansford Rowe’s HR Superleggera Signature Bass by Tao Guitars

Hansford Rowe’s HR Superleggera Signature Bass…. Renowned Bassist Hansford Rowe Presents His New Signature Bass by Tao Guitars The HR Superleggera. “The Superleggera’s body shape is unique and perfectly balanced. The subtle references to the great Marcello Gandini (Lamborghini Miura, Alfa Montreal) are sublime. The brushed aluminum hardware is entirely bespoke. The bridge is made to my design parameters (as tool-free as possible) with Tao’s usual attention to detail and magnificent design aesthetics. The pickups are custom Benedetti.” – Hansford Rowe.
acousticguitar.com

Kenny Hill’s State-of-the-Art Modern Legacy Model Classical Guitar

From the March/April 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Adam Perlmutter. Most luthiers play at least a little guitar, but few are as musically proficient as Kenny Hill, who spends as much time composing and performing as he does overseeing the skilled artisans at work in his Ben Lomond, California, workshop. One of the great classical makers, Hill blends traditional and contemporary elements in instruments that are uncommonly playable and dynamically voiced.
thebrag.com

Paramore’s new album to put ‘more emphasis back on the guitar’

In case you missed it, Paramore is reuniting. Yes, we are excited about it, and we are ready for any and all breadcrumbs about Paramore’s new album before its release. Late last year, Hayley Williams revealed to fans that there were plans for her to return to Paramore after reflecting on her solo album cycle.
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial County Covid story banned by Twitter and YouTube

On January 7 Dr. George Fareed of Brawley and Dr. Brian Tyson of El Centro published Overcoming the Covid Darkness, their story of treating 7,000 Covid patients in the Imperial Valley since April 2020. What makes their story unique is an early treatment protocol they’ve advocated since the SARS-COV-2 pandemic...
Guitar Player

Listen to Ricky Byrd’s Favorite Under-the-Radar Guitar Solos

We recently asked some of the guitar world’s best-known players to name their favorite lesser-known solos. In other words: No Hendrix, Page, Clapton, Gilmour et cetera. In addition to his two-decade run as a member of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Ricky Byrd has played electric guitar alongside a list of music legends that includes Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Ringo Starr, Alice Cooper, Ian Hunter, Smokey Robinson, and Mavis Staples.
San Diego weekly Reader

The internet writers gang up on San Diego

The Marina District is one of San Diego’s more prestigious addresses. Once consisting mostly of warehouses and vacant lots, the 343-acre area on the west side of Downtown is now a cluster of apartments, high-rise condos and townhomes. The district is credited with igniting the revitalization of the Gaslamp Quarter by bringing the residential element to the city’s center, beginning in 1982 with the Marina Park and Park Row condominiums. According to the San Diego Condo Mania website, the average price of a Marina District condo (as of December 2021) was $2,173,130; the average price per square foot comes out to $1,813.
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera stuns in dramatic black latex for celebratory post

Christina Aguilera has left fans stunned once again in a new post showing off yet another jaw-dropping look. Clad in a curve-hugging, black latex mini dress with a plunging neckline, the singer was inundated with fire emojis galore from fans raving about her dramatic look. She styled the mini dress...
San Diego weekly Reader

Targets: The Bogdanovich-Corman connection

It was a marriage made in single-screen heaven, the night Peter Bogdanovich made the acquaintance of Roger Corman in a Los Angeles movie theater. Bogdanovich was quick to pick the low-budget producer-director out of the crowd and in no time, the alchemist of schlock was waxing admiratively over the young critic’s essays on film for Esquire.
Guitar World Magazine

2022 Guitar Workout & Simon Neil's guide to rock: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Also in issue 354! Interviews: Eric Gales, Mark Tremonti, Andy Summers, Nilüfer Yanya, John Petrucci, Geese, Steve Vai and more! Gear reviews: Fender, Framus, Guild, Electro-Harmonix. Learn songs by Queen, Weezer, We Came As Romans, Django Reinhardt. Plus! Win a Gibson Generation Collection G-00 Acoustic Guitar!. This month Total...
