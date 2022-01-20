Zac Brown Band Announces 2022 Tour Dates
The popular country group Zac Brown Band has announced a slew of upcoming 2022 tour dates in 2022.
The tour includes 30 stops that span from April through November in the U.S. and Canada.
“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Frontman Zac Brown said in a statement. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from [2021’s] ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”
Zac Brown Band also took to social media to share the news, writing to its million-and-a-half followers on Twitter, “OUT IN THE MIDDLE TOUR 2022. Zamily pre-sale starts Tuesday, tickets on sale next Friday.”
The great slide guitarist Robert Randolph and his Family Band will open the shows.
Zac Brown Band released its latest LP, The Comeback, earlier in October 2021 to much acclaim. Prior to that, the group had to pause a tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Check out the full list of dates below:
- April 22 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- April 23 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina
- May 20 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- May 21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
- May 22 at the Real Life Amphitheater in Selma, Texas
- June 2 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York
- June 3 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada
- June 17 at Truist Park in Smyrna, Georgia
- July 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- July 15 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- July 28 at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana
- July 29 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan
- July 30 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Aug. 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri
- Aug. 13 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Aug. 14 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Aug. 18 at Citi Field in New York, New York
- Aug. 19 at the Enjoie Golf Course in Endicott, New York
- Aug. 24-25 at the Bash on the Bay in Put-In-Bay, Ohio
- Aug. 26 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey
- Aug. 27 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
- Sept. 23 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Sept. 24 at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sept. 25 at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, Alabama
- Oct. 7 at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL
- Oct. 8 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida
- Oct. 9 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida
- Oct. 20 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Oct. 21 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada
- Oct. 22 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Nov. 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California
- Nov. 6 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California
- Nov. 19 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
