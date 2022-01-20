ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chuck D Tells ‘The Story of Hip-Hop’ in Four-Part PBS Docuseries

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Public Enemy’s Chuck D is ready to tell the story of hip-hop in a four-part docuseries on PBS.

The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D, produced by BBC Studios, was developed by Chuck D and his manager Lorrie Boula and will follow the story of the influential musical genre and art over the past four decades.

Chuck D and Boula will serve as executive producers, working along with BBC commissioning editor Max Gogarty and Sam Emmery as executive producer and Helen Bart as series producer for BBC Studio and Bill Gardner, vice president of multi-platform programming and head of development at PBS.

“Hip-hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time,” said Gardner in a statement. “We’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2sAi_0dr3aJse00

Boula and D initially approached PBS with the idea for the docuseries chronicling the rise of hip-hop and its impact on American culture.

“Chuck D and I look forward to working with them to take this account of such an important movement to the world,” said Boula. “People are finally open to hearing and learning about the history of all Americans, and we want to deliver authentic, compelling, and truthful stories to them.”

Hosted by D, the docuseries will include first-hand accounts from some of hip-hop’s most fundamental artists and will cover the birth of hip-hop, its role in the story of America from its New York City roots in the early ‘70s through the present day.

“The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip-hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

Photos: Travis Shinn

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Public Enemy's Chuck D To Define Hip Hop With 4-Part PBS Special

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D will star in the forthcoming PBS docuseries, The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D (w/t). Produced by and BBC and developed by the “Rhyme Animal” and manager Lorrie Boula, the four-part series traces the culture’s story beginning with its 1973 inception. “The...
HIP HOP
blackfilm.com

Henry Louis Gates Jr. Gets New ‘Making Black America’ Docuseries at PBS

PBS and WETA today announced Making Black America: Through The Grapevine, a four-part series from executive producer, host and writer Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr., will premiere in Fall 2022 on PBS stations nationwide. In this latest series from the acclaimed Harvard scholar and documentarian, Gates and director Stacey L....
TV & VIDEOS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Docuseries “Phat Tuesdays” tells the untold story of Black comedians

Prime Video announced the new docuseries Phat Tuesdays, which celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today. Phat Tuesdays, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy' Docuseries Trailer Spotlights the Most Popular '90s Show in Hollywood

If you think you know stand-up comedy, think again. As the new Prime Video miniseries Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy is about to prove in early February, this is one more story that has been mostly told through white narratives that often omitted or flat-out excluded Black comedians from the equation. The three-part docuseries chronicles how Black comedians had to form their own community during a time when Hollywood wasn’t interested in giving them a platform.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck D
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: Julian Fellowes on His ‘Downton Abbey’ Follow-Up ‘The Gilded Age’

Welcome to the 152nd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). In this week’s episode, we are joined by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes to discuss his decade-long road to HBO’s The Gilded Age. Plus, we run through the week’s big headlines, look at changes at YouTube and dive deep into the latest Peak...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Dawn Raid’ review: Entertaining hip-hop documentary

Dawn Raid is the type of rags-to-riches story that audiences love. Andy Murane and Tanielu Leaosavai’i (Brotha D) were to business school students who decided to start a hip-hop label. They started selling bootleg t-shirts, but before long were at the top the South Auckland music scene. With their meteoric success came big time problems, however.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

Explore the History of the Hip-Hop Remix and What It Really Means Today

SpotemGottem’s trap banger “BeatBox” inspired countless rappers to hop on the hard-hitting beat and drop their own version of the song last year. But what does a remix really mean these days? Explore this essential element of hip-hop culture. Words: Rob Kenner. Editor’s Note: This story originally...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Chrystabell Conceives of the Future with ‘Midnight Star’

There’s a feeling that in order to achieve something—anything—you need to be inspired first. As if some divine light will find your brain and plant the seed of something great that you only need to act on. This of course is silly. One can wait around for a lifetime for such inspiration. A better way, then, is to begin something—anything—and then see if, while already moving, a bit of inspiration finds you to further fuel your push.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Studios#Americans
American Songwriter

Jason Mraz to Release Collection of Love Songs, ‘Lalalalovesongs,’ Shares Story Behind Megahit “I’m Yours”

Jason Mraz is getting in touch with his sensitive side. Lalalalovesongs, out Feb. 11, is a collection of Mraz’s biggest hits, which just happen to be about love. Opening Lalalalovesongs is Mraz’s 2008 hit “I’m Yours.” The RIAA Diamond certified hit was also christened the most streamed song by a solo artist between 2000 and 2009 on Spotify with nearly 1.3 billion streams. “I’m Yours” also set a Billboard chart record as the first-ever song to top the Triple-A, Adult Top 40, Mainstream Top 40, and Adult Contemporary Charts.
MUSIC
Deadline

BBC Studios Showcase Lineup Unveiled: Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper And Top Gear Hosts To Feature

Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper and the hosts of Top Gear, along with senior BBC execs, will address next month’s BBC Studios Showcase, as the commercial outfit unveils a packed lineup for the online-only event. The Showcase, which takes place from February 28 to 2 March, will also feature Romesh Ranganathan speaking about his comedy Avoidance, comedian Lee Mack on gameshow format The 1% Club and will include an interview with the stars of Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper’s new Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You.  Gentleman Jack creator Wainwright will give exclusive insight into the third and final series of BBC One’s Happy Valley and This...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
92.9 NIN

These Are the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History

It doesn’t take much to get caught up in the mix. When you’re a high-profile artist who comes from a lifestyle of actual street activity or the glamorization of it, you’re even more prone to be a target by the police at all times. And unfortunately, many of rap’s most popular faces and names have done pretty lengthy bids in the can. XXL takes a look at which artists had long prison bids and how their run-ins with the law occurred.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Arts
blackchronicle.com

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Gets Tense As New Members Join The Group

“Growing Up Hip Hop” JUST premiered their newest season and the DRAMA is on a hundo already!. This season on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” a fight draws lines in the sand between legendary families while a wedding teases hope for new beginnings. A new OG joins the cast and stakes are raised when close calls with law enforcement encourage the parents to intervene like never before. Just wait until you see the EXCLUSIVE sneak preview clip we’ve got for your viewing pleasure this week.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Louie Anderson Dies: Emmy-Winning Comedian and ‘Baskets’ Star Was 68

Beloved stand-up comedian, Primetime Emmy winner, actor, and game show host Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68 after battling cancer. Anderson was fighting diffuse large B cell lymphoma and was hospitalized earlier this week. He died in Las Vegas. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the news. Knowing for his fleet-footed and nimble comedic style, Anderson won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for “Baskets” for his role as Christine Baskets, the mother of Chip and Dale (twins both played by Zach Galifianakis). The actor was nominated in the category across...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Dionne Warwick Set to Share New Single, “Power In The Name”

They say there are no second acts in America. Well, Dionne Warwick is showing that that’s not true. The singer, who enjoyed a rise to fame in the mid-1950s and is known as one of the biggest hitmakers in the 20th century, is now perhaps even more famous for her social media personality and appearance on Saturday Night Live.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Aaliyah Fans Are Angry About Hip-Hop Features On Her Upcoming Album

Aaliyah’s posthumous album Unstoppable is expected to be released sometime this month. Even though fans should be happy with all the new music coming their way, the feeling is more of disappointment rather than excitement. According to HipHopDX the late singer’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, was recently a guest on...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy