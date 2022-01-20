ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reporter roundtable: Dissecting Gov. Scott's $7.7 billion budget

By VT Digger
vpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us...

www.vpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
North Country Public Radio

Gov. Hochul balances spending and saving in $216 billion budget

Jan 18, 2022 — Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a $216 billion state budget for next year, a relatively modest $4 billion increase over last year, especially considering the state’s multi-billion dollar surplus. Hochul said the spending plan includes “realistic and achievable” policies. They include "historic investments, like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
vpr.org

Addressing The Budget

A recap of Gov. Phil Scott’s budget address. Plus, state regulators warn Vail not to refund EB-5 investors, ferry service gets cut back, and COVID-19 numbers. With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Radio#The Alaska Press Club#Wgcu#Vpr
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Tom Hanks Endorsing The US Administration Video

Doh! In a classic case of life imitating art, the recent White House video narrated by Tom Hanks promoting the achievements of the Biden administration has a parallel: a scene from the 2007 comedy adventure film The Simpsons Movie. In the 2007 version, a cartoon Hanks is shown saying, “Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine.” Sen. Ted Cruz was among the partisan crowd who couldn’t let it pass. “The Simpsons did it first!” Cruz chortled in a tweet. Commentator Matt Whitlock said, “Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life.” The recent White House version was designed to reflect on Biden’s first year in office and bring to light his triumphs at a time when many are spotlighting his struggles. Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life. https://t.co/chbda7wwEB pic.twitter.com/S22auEvc3O — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES
The Daily News Online

WATCH: Gov. Hochul presents budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul will unveil her first proposed budget this morning. The presentation for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget will be streamed live on the governor's website, and may also be viewed by clicking the video below:
POLITICS
KMBC.com

HEART OF THE MATTER: Journalist roundtable discusses Gov. Parson's plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In his State of the State address, Missouri Governor Mike Parson laid out a massive spending plan, highlighting investments to infrastructure, education and workforce development. KMBC 9's Cody Holyoke discusses the speech with KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney and Kaitlyn Schallhorn, editor of The Missouri Times.
MISSOURI STATE
vpr.org

Majority Support For A Mask Mandate

A majority of Vermonters support a public mask mandate and other COVID mitigation measures. Plus, another candidate enters the race for lieutenant governor, and a preview of Gov. Scott’s budget address.
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

CBS News Debuts Rebranded Streaming Network With New Slate: Norah O’Donnell, Tony Dokoupil Host New Shows, Gayle King Anchors First ‘CBS Reports’

CBS News is rebranding its streaming channels as CBS News Streaming Network, with a new slate of programming featuring more of the network’s broadcast talent, including a Person to Person series hosted by Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King tapped to anchor the first of new CBS Reports documentary projects. Other shows include new weekly series featuring others from the CBS Mornings franchise, including Tony Dokoupil, Tracy Smith, Lee Cowan, Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor, as well Steve Hartman and Ben Tracy. Live reports will come from a new 4,000-square-foot studio at the CBS Broadcast Center, with heavy use of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy