GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The minute the 49ers broke the huddle, George Kittle knew they had the Green Bay Packers right where they wanted them. With their NFC Divisional Round Game tied at 10 at Lambeau Field with 1:03 remaining, the 49ers faced a third-and-7 from the Packers' 38-yard-line. They knew exactly how far they needed to get to give Robbie Gould a chance to deliver an upset win that seemed impossible for most of the night as the offense spun its wheels on the frozen turf in northern Wisconsin.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO