BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Hogan Thursday announced a new hospital-based COVID testing site opened at LifeBridge Health in Carroll County with two more set to open by Saturday. Testing sites at GBMC and St. Agnes will open Friday and Saturday, respectively, the governor said. “We’ve reached the point where some of our hospital systems that they are placing adult patients in pediatric beds,” Gov. Hogan said Thursday. Hospitalizations in Maryland fell below 3,000 for the first time in more than two weeks, according to Maryland Department of Health data. MDH reported another 70 deaths Thursday. State officials say the “vast majority of deaths”...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO