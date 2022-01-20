ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wallace & Gromit’ Makes Its Epic Return in 2024 on Netflix

By Allison Hambrick
 4 days ago
For the first time in over fifteen years, Wallace & Gromit will bring their signature brand of humor back to screens everywhere. The franchise follows scatterbrained, cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his intelligent dog, Gromit.

Created by Nick Park, the characters originated in the 1989 short film A Grand Day Out. It was well-received, scoring a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1991. The next two Wallace & Gromit shorts, The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave, won Academy Awards in 1994 and 1996, respectively. The fourth Wallace & Gromit film was a full-length feature.

Titled Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Wererabbit, the theatrical film was extremely well-received. It won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2006. Additionally, The Curse of the Wererabbit starred Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and the late Peter Sallis, who voiced Wallace in every previous appearance. Park directed and wrote the feature, as he had done with all of the short films.

After the success of The Curse of the Wererabbit, Park returned to the series with A Matter of Loaf and Death in 2008. That short film also scored an Academy Award nomination. However, since then, Park largely focused on other properties such as Shaun the Sheep. Now, years later, Park is teaming up with Netflix and the BBC to bring back Wallace & Gromit for another adventure.

Though the title hasn’t been revealed, a few plot details were. It will focus on Wallace’s over-dependence on his inventions. Gromit grows concerned about Wallace after he invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own. As per usual, Gromit will have to clean up his owner’s messes. Given how much technology has progressed, it will be interesting to see how this impacts Wallace’s inventions.

Wallace & Gromit Producer Talks New Film

In response to the news, Sean Clarke, Managing Director at Aardman Animation, issued a statement on behalf of the company:

“Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in. When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome,’ we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

In addition to Wallace & Gromit, Netflix brings back another Aardman franchise: Chicken Run. Also directed by Nick Park, Chicken Run released in 2000. Though the film was well-received, it didn’t reach the same critical heights as Wallace & Gromit. It is, however, the highest-grossing stop motion animated film of all time.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere on Netflix in 2023. The as-of-yet untitled Wallace & Gromit film will debut in 2024.

