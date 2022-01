Commercial agreement provides Spright with fleets of Wingcopter’s delivery drones to meet the increasing demand for medical drone delivery solutions throughout the USA. German drone delivery pioneer Wingcopter and Spright, a subsidiary of leading American air medical service provider Air Methods, announced a new commercial agreement today worth more than US$ 16 million. As part of the deal Spright is acquiring a large fleet of Wingcopter’s new flagship delivery drone, the Wingcopter 198, to meet the increasing demand for medical drone delivery solutions throughout the United States. The contract makes Wingcopter the exclusive provider of fixed wing eVTOL delivery drone technology to Spright for use within its United States operations. Spright, in turn, becomes the exclusive provider of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) for the Wingcopter 198 to third parties in the USA, an ideal fit thanks to its available infrastructure across the country.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO