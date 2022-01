(Photo taken in fall of 2021 by Keith Walsh, Beaver County Radio Staff Member) Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Twp. Supervisors met Tuesday night, January 18, 2022 and approved the Planning Commission’s recommendation for the GetGo lot consolidation plan on the site of the former Toys R US location near the Beaver Valley Mall and The new Sheffield Café Land Development Plan on the site of the former Sheffield chiropractic Clinic. Owners of the two businesses now have to go to the county planning commission for approval.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO