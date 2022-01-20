ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin brings in a transfer cornerback from the Pac-12

By Asher Low
 5 days ago
Wisconsin brought in a pair of former UCLA Bruins in the transfer portal earlier this week. While the Badgers added a young wide receiver in Keontez Lewis, they also landed an experienced cornerback in Jay Shaw. Shaw will be a sixth-year senior when he steps on campus this fall and will look to help a Badger defense that is losing the services of Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams to the NFL Draft.

Shaw had a busy season for UCLA in 2021, as he recorded 88 tackles, a pair of tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, and pulled in an interception. His efforts earned him second-team All-Pac-12 honors out west.

It’s no surprise that the Badgers are going after experienced players in the portal given the amount of talent Wisconsin is losing on the defensive side of the football.

