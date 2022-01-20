ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Surfaces on protocols list

Martinook entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. Martinook will need to return two negative...

CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Have Surfaced

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style is returning to sneaker stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature basketball shoe in the original “Playoffs” colorway, a style that debuted in 1997. Jordan Brand confirmed in December that the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be returning in February as part of the brand’s spring 2022 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the shoe’s 25th anniversary. The sneaker will release in conjunction with this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style...
NBA
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II is here to stay: How the Golden State Warriors found a gem and Little Gary finally found a home

Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Bucks G Grayson Allen

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen became a villain in the eyes of the basketball world once again this week after he committed a violent foul on Chicago Bulls fan-favorite Alex Caruso. At the time, Allen received a flagrant 2 foul for the reckless play that resulted in a fractured wrist...
NBA
