Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Surfaces on protocols list

An iconic Air Jordan 12 style is returning to sneaker stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature basketball shoe in the original “Playoffs” colorway, a style that debuted in 1997. Jordan Brand confirmed in December that the Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs” will be returning in February as part of the brand’s spring 2022 Air Jordan retro collection to celebrate the shoe’s 25th anniversary. The sneaker will release in conjunction with this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, OH, which was the same location and event where the NBA legend first laced up the style...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO