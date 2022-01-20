Wild's Kevin Czuczman: Added to taxi squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Luke Witkowski to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo will join the Red Wings for the fifth time this season, as he has competed in two games this year with Detroit and earned his first NHL point (0-1—1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo, 29, has appeared in 11 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11—18) from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career high for the forward. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which tied for a season high for Grand Rapids. After being sidelined in the first four games due to an injury, Criscuolo has made up for his lost time with 25 points (12-13—25) in 24 contests.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO