Goldman, JPMorgan award bumper bonuses to top bankers

By Anirban Sen, Matt Scuffham
Reuters
 2 days ago
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wall Street's premier investment banks, this week informed staff of bumper bonuses for 2021, following a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking.

Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 30% to 40%, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Record levels of deal-making and trading activities have driven profit at investment banks this year as economic stimulus measures helped propel stock markets globally to all-time highs.

Top performers in M&A advisory and equity capital markets enjoyed some of the biggest bonuses at both Goldman and JPMorgan, the people said.

Bankers in Goldman's M&A advisory and ECM divisions were handed an average 40% increase in bonuses with the very best performers seeing rises of 50% or more.

The bank's partners were handed special stock bonuses, some of which amounted to multimillion-dollar packages, the sources said. Bankers who worked on some of the biggest deals of the year were among those who received the most generous awards, one of the sources said.

Wall Street's biggest banks are facing cutthroat competition to hire and are paying more to recruit and retain top talent. But that comes at a price.

In the latest quarter, non-interest expenses at the nation's biggest banks ballooned by tens of billions of dollars, hurting profit growth, earnings disclosures showed.

The cost of retaining talent put a dampener on record 2021 earnings from both Goldman and JPMorgan.

JPMorgan Chase reported last week that its non-interest expenses jumped 11% in the fourth quarter last year, largely due to higher staff compensation. Goldman reported a 33% rise in compensation expenses last year. read more

JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon said the bank would pay what it takes to retain the bank's top talent.

"We will be competitive and pay and if that squeezes margin a little bit for shareholders, so be it," he told analysts.

Top executives at Goldman Sachs echoed those statements on Tuesday.

"Our philosophy remains to pay for performance, and we are committed to rewarding top talent in a competitive labor environment," Chief Financial Officer Denis Coleman told analysts.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) raised its annual bonus for top-performing staff by more than 20%, Reuters reported last week. read more

Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ARTnews

Deutsche Bank Taps Art Finance Veteran John Arena to Head Art Lending

Deutsche Bank has named John Arena, a former executive at Bank of America, as director for fine art lending. In his new role, Arena will be be tasked with structuring complex art loans for the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth clients. He will report to Bill Lordi, head of lending at Deutsche Bank’s international private bank in the Americas. Arena begins in his role this month, and will be based in Florida. For the past 16 years, Arena has served as national credit executive for fine art product at Bank of America, where he focused on art finance–related roles. He has previously worked at...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Viewsroom: Credit Suisse chair, Unilever’s GSK bid

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As António Horta-Osório quits the Swiss lender after less than a year, Liam Proud explains what happened and offers career advice. And Unilever’s 50 bln pound offer for the pharma giant’s consumer unit puts both CEOs on the spot, say Aimee Donnellan and Dasha Afanasieva.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses lead Dow's nearly 625-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Goldman’s big bonus payouts weigh on quarterly profit

Goldman Sachs’s net profit fell 13 per cent year-on-year in the last three months of 2021, as the Wall Street bank paid out bigger bonuses than analysts had forecast. In fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Goldman reported net income of $3.8bn, or $10.81 per share, compared with $4.36bn, or $12.08 per share, in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Goldman Sachs Group A Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.10% Yield

Goldman Sachs Group has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $22.29B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.10% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
STOCKS
wallstreetonparade.com

Nomura, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Received a Cumulative $8 Trillion from the Fed’s Emergency Repo Loans in Fourth Quarter of 2019

The Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation of 2010 ordered the Government Accountability Office (GAO), an investigative body for Congress, to audit the Fed’s alphabet soup of emergency lending programs conducted during and after the 2008 financial crisis. The GAO found that a cumulative $16.1 trillion had been pumped out to Wall Street firms by the Fed – at super cheap interest rates. The GAO provided data for the peak amounts outstanding and also a cumulative total.
CREDITS & LOANS
Washington Post

London Bankers, Your Jobs and Bonuses Look Safe — For Now

Britain’s decision to leave the European Union has imperiled the City’s status as the region’s financial center. So far, the loss of jobs has been more of a dribble than an exodus. But the current hiatus masks a longer-term threat, as firms choosing where to house new positions expand elsewhere.
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings early Friday, amid the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates in the coming months and omicron's impact on the economy. JPM stock and Citigroup fell. Wells Fargo stock advanced. The reports come as expectations for Federal...
STOCKS
New York Post

Morgan Stanley hiking bonuses for top performers

Morgan Stanley will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year. Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why JPMorgan Is Among Rob Sechan's Top Picks For 2022

With the Federal Reserve having suggested that rates are likely headed higher this year, financials have been an area of focus for investors. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in the financial sector and named it a top pick for 2022 on Monday. "It's probably the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

