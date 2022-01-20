Madras man killed in pedestrian crash on US Highway 97

Anthony Manuel Hernandez of Madras was struck while returning to his vehicle after running out of gas

Oregon State Police responded Wednesday, Jan. 19, at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a pedestrian crash on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 129.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a southbound black Mercedes GI5 operated by Howard Dietrich, 45, of Portland, struck Anthony Manuel Hernandez, 40, of Madras, while he was walking across the lanes of traffic.

Hernandez had run out of fuel and was returning to his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Hernandez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.

