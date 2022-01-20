ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Alpenrose Dairy neighbors address housing development concerns

By Paul Danzer
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GILv_0dr3VFxB00 They seek the preservation of the velodrome, little league ballfields and other facilities.

Neighbors of the Alpenrose Dairy property in Southwest Portland are seeking ways to influence the nature of a proposed 193-home development on the property — a place with a long history as a recreational hub open to the public.

"We don't know what we can do, but we want to do something," said Marita Ingalsbe, chair of the Hayhurst Neighborhood Association board.

Ingalsbe, Maplewood Neighborhood Association chair Claire Carder and Francene Grewe, representing Beaverton's Denney Whitford/Hempstreet Heights neighborhood, organized the Friends of Alpenrose Farm to advocate for preserving the Alpenrose legacy and at least some of Alpenrose's community assets. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTDYU_0dr3VFxB00

The future of the 52-acre property — bordered on the east by Shattuck Road and to the west by the Beaverton city limit — was in limbo beginning in 2019 because of a legal battle between members of the Cadonau family, descendants of Florian Cadonau, who started delivering milk around Portland in 1891.

In early 2021, the public was no longer allowed to use the velodrome, Little League ballfields and other facilities that for decades have served a broad community.

Last summer, builder Lennar Northwest Inc. submitted a preliminary proposal to build 193 single-family homes on the property as part of a land use pre-application to the Portland Bureau of Development Services. The builder has until June 17, 2023, to submit a land use review application with the city, but Ingalsbe said she expects that to happen soon. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LJ6t_0dr3VFxB00

The stated mission of the Friends of Alpenrose Farm group is to advocate for a balanced development. Among its goals are preserving the velodrome and the ball fields, conservation of forest and wetlands on the property, addressing community transportation needs and exploring opportunities for affordable housing.

Carder said Friends of Alpenrose Farm wants to raise public awareness of the planned development and to encourage the builder to listen to public input and to consider preserving community assets such as the ball fields and velodrome.

"We can't stop the march of time," Carder said. "But we do think it's important to recognize and remember the history and significance of places like Alpenrose."

As of Jan. 13, representatives from developer Lennar and from the company managing the Alpenrose property had not replied to requests for comment.

The dairy itself still operates on the property but will need to relocate if the property is redeveloped. In 2019, the dairy business was sold, independent of the land, to Kent, Washington-based Smith Family Farms.

Ingalsbe has lived in Southwest Portland for six decades. She remembers spending Sunday afternoons at Alpenrose riding horses and exploring the Western-replica Dairyland town. Alpenrose long hosted special events including Easter egg hunts, July 4 fireworks displays and Christmas in Dairyland.

"They were just embedded in the community," Ingalsbe said.

Perhaps best-known outside of the neighborhood for the Little League stadium that hosted the Little League Softball World Series from 1994 to 2019, the property includes the only velodrome in the state (the closest is in the Seattle area), a cyclocross course, a midget racetrack and a small rodeo arena. Until it closed in late 2019, the 600-seat Alpenrose Opera House was home to school activities, community theater and choirs.

The velodrome, famous for its steep banks, was built in 1967 when it hosted the U.S. track cycling national championships. Before it closed last year, it was one of only 26 velodromes in the United States.

As neighbors of Alpenrose, each of the women said the sounds from ball games or special events such as Easter egg hunts have been part of the fabric of life in the area.

Grewe, who raised her family in east Portland, moved in 2013 to the Beaverton neighborhood that borders the Alpenrose property. Before moving to the neighborhood, Grewe visited Alpenrose a few times for Little League games, but said wasn't fully aware of Alpenrose's impact on the community.

In an email Grewe said she and her young grandson would visit Alpenrose often to watch ball games or other activities.

Grewe was responsible for the restoration of the Jennie Bramhall House in the Albina neighborhood and has been involved with historic preservation in Portland, so she was thrilled when she was asked to join Ingalsbe and Carder in advocating to preserve Alpenrose.

"The prospect of losing our community resource that used to be part of the Alpenrose Dairy: world-class baseball fields, the velodrome, community theater, quarter-midget racetrack and more — it breaks my heart," Grewe said.

Ingalsbe said she has reached out to a variety of government agencies, including Metro and the Portland Parks Bureau. Both have funds to acquire land for parks, but Ingalsbe noted that the Alpenrose land might not fit those budgets or long-term plans.

Ingalsbe understands that grassroots efforts are unlikely to stop the development of the property. But she hopes that the Hayhurst Neighborhood Association and others can influence the development. For example, preserving the three ballfields for use by area Little leagues would be a positive for the neighborhood and Portland-area youth, she said.

"People are kind of resigned to (the development)," Ingalsbe said. "But this is Alpenrose. It's an icon. It's something very special to Portland."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them.Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets. Rather than considering that there is a baseline below which people should not live, then developing a plan to identify who people are and what they need so we can intervene effectively, we have seen a doubling down on the approach that has gotten us...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

ODOT: Speak up now about use of federal flexible money

Panel faces March 30 decision about how to spend $400 million through 2027; other funds are earmarked. Oregon transportation officials want to hear from the public about how the state should spend more than $400 million in flexible funds from the federal government over the next five years. The $400 million is part of the $1.2 billion that Oregon will receive for transportation from the federal infrastructure bill, which President Joe Biden signed on Nov. 15. Oregon will get more money for other programs, such as water and sewer lines and broadband connections, that does not go through the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Job training plan is a focus of 2022 Oregon legislative session

Gov. Brown's final initiative comes as top leadership, members change ahead of elections.What may be Kate Brown's last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature. Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Feb. 1 as Oregon's top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Beaverton, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Beaverton, OR
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Dairy, OR
City
Portland, OR
Beaverton, OR
Business
Portland, OR
Business
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City commissioners vote 3-2 on homeless permit

With good-neighbor agreement still being worked on, Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue warming shelter through March 31Oregon City again debated the need to balance homeless services with neighborhood concerns as commissioners voted 3-2 on Jan 19 to extend permission for Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter for the rest of the winter. Father's Heart wanted to operate its overnight warming shelter through April, but city commissioners decided to only allow permission through March 31. By unanimous vote on Aug. 18, city rejected a bid by Father's Heart to continue operating a warming shelter permanently at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absentOregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners and that everyone's opinion is valued," McGriff said. McGriff made history with her appointment by city commissioners in March 2019 to become the first person of color to serve on the Oregon City Commission, and then earned the support of voters in November 2020 to serve a full four-year term....
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PPS rejects Safe Rest Village proposal

A majority of a board committee says no to a managed homeless camp on a vacant Northeast Portland property.Portland school board members voted "no" to turning a vacant lot owned by the district into a Safe Rest Village site for the homeless on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Board member Gary Hollands said what's best for students is at the forefront of every decision the panel makes. During an afternoon Portland Public Schools Facilities and Operations Committee meeting, two of the three school board members who sit on the committee decided they won't allow the city to put a Safe...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessnessClackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract, which solidifies the 10-year plan for implementing anticipated revenues from a business and personal income tax measure passed by voters in 2020 to provide comprehensive supportive housing services to the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents — a crisis exacerbated by an ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Land Use#Affordable Housing#Dairy Farms#Little League#Lennar Northwest Inc
Portland Tribune

Portland Police union supports body cameras for officers

Police and city leaders testified about reforms during a Sunday night community meeting.Law enforcement officials and Portland city leaders took questions from the community Sunday night, Jan. 23, about adding body cameras to police uniforms. The City Council is set to vote this month on a tentative agreement between the Portland Police Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice linked to excessive force investigations dating back to 2014. This latest agreement would mean both high-ranking and street-level officers could be investigated for improper use of force in the 2020 riots. "We identified very basic errors for applying the standard for...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton progressive Farrah Chaichi seeks Campos' House seat

A Democrat, Chaichi has the endorsement of Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, who is running for Senate instead. Human rights advocate and Beaverton resident Farrah Chaichi intends on taking her organizing chops to Salem. Chaichi is vying for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives, District 35. That position is an open seat, with first-term Rep. Wlnsvey Campos instead running for another open seat, the reconfigured Senate District 18. Housing is one of the main issues Chaichi is focusing on in her campaign. In the long term, Chaichi says, that means passing transformative legislation on housing affordability, renter protections and rent...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

World's smallest park reappears, 6 inches west

Portland's Mill Ends Park is back, its shrubs - both of them - looking better than ever. Mill Ends Park, a pocket handkerchief-sized scoop of soil, containing two types of plants, has been restored The park was removed during roadwork and was returned this week with a new concrete container, plants and mini sign. The work is part of the seemingly endless Better Naito Forever project by the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The road project was due to be completed in December 2021. Portland Parks & Recreation operates the park, which Portlanders often stumble upon as they cross...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

Portland's I-5 Rose Quarter project needs new environmental review

Freeway caps trigger new assessment of ODOT project that will displace Harriet Tubman Middle SchoolThe Federal Highway Administration is asking for a new environmental assessment of the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project. The Oregon Department of Transportation confirmed the federal request was made after the project's design changed to allow for a freeway cover, referred to as the "Hybrid 3" design option, on recommendation from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Transportation Commission. The freeway cap is intended to create a bridge over the road that can support new buildings. ODOT heard multiple requests from the public to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday gathering to support local Tongans following eruption

Local immigrants are unsure about the fate of friends and loved ones following the volcano and tsunami.The public is invited to a community gathering to support local Tongans impacted by the volcanic eruption near their home country. A shared meal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Rose City Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 N.E. 106th Ave., Portland. The gathering is intended to support local Tongan families who are suffering because they cannot contact friends and families in the region affected by the last Sunday's large eruption of...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City investigates 'emoji illiterate' commissioner

Report concurs with Frank O'Donnell's 'plausible explanation' that he had tried to select 'silly' face, not 'yum' faceOregon City recently hired an investigator to examine a complaint filed against City Commissioner Frank O'Donnell, who said he was sorry for any unintended harm but was glad that the recently released report exonerated him of a harassment charge. Now-resigned City Recorder Kattie Riggs launched a formal complaint shortly after giving notice with the city that she had accepted employment elsewhere. The complaint was filed two weeks after the commissioner took the unusual action of stepping down from the dais during an Aug....
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Learn, testify about changing Portland's form of government

Here are three chances to learn more and comment on the measure expected on the November ballot.Portland voters are expected to consider a ballot measure to change the city's form of government at the November 2022 general election. A citizen Charter Review Commission is considering options and taking public comment on potential changes ahead of finalizing the measure. Three opportunities to learn more and participate are coming up. First, the commission will host a virtual community listening session from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. More information is available here. A D V E R T I S...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland city workers authorize strike

Workers in six trade unions finish voting Thursday after contract negotiations stalled.Portland city trade workers in six unions voted to authorize a strike on Thursday, Jan. 20, after contract negotiations with the city stalled for weeks. The District Council of Trade Unions posted on Facebook that the unions saw a 91% member turnout with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike. A strike by the DCTU likely would be felt in all aspects of city life, as it would include more than 1,100 city workers from the bureaus that handle Portland's water, transportation, development services, policing and finances. The district...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon governor names acting director of state housing agency

Andrea Bell's current position includes overseeing homeless services and emergency rental assistance.Andrea Bell has been elevated by Gov. Kate Brown to be acting director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. Bell will succeed Margaret Salazar, who was named by President Joe Biden as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked at the federal agency for 10 years until Brown named her director of the state housing agency in November 2016. Bell (who pronounces her first name on-DRAY-uh) starts in February. Bell is director of housing stabilization, a position she has held...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Gresham man receives prestigious UniFirst Corporation award

Felipe Duran one of 14 honored by 14,000-employee company for his hard work, customer relationsA Gresham man received the highest honor from a national uniform, workwear and facility service company. Felipe Duran was honored by UniFirst Corporation, a uniform rental company, with the Aldo Croatti Award for retaining 100% of his customers for an entire fiscal year. It is the most prestigious award given by the 14,000-employee company, with only 14 route service representatives receiving it this year, including Duran. "The Aldo Croatti Award and its recipients, of course, have special meaning to me as the award was...
GRESHAM, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
227
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy