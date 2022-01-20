ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applied Physics Laboratory Memo: Appointment of Space Exploration Sector Head

Subject: Appointment of Space Exploration Sector Head. I am pleased to announce that our search for a new Space Exploration Sector (SES) Head has successfully concluded with the selection of Dr. Robert D. Braun, who is currently the Director for Planetary Science at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the Bren...

James Webb Space Telescope: How the spacecraft will now help us peer into the secrets of the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...
SpaceRef

WARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration

WARPSPACE Co., Ltd. (Hereinafter "WARPSPACE," Director CEO: Satoru Tsunemachi), a spin-out space startup from the University of Tsukuba, an optical inter-satellite communication service provider, announced that it has been selected to conduct a study on space communication for the lunar exploration by JAXA, which could be a part of the Artemis plan. WARPSPACE develops “WarpHub InterSat,” the optical inter-satellite data relay communication service for the earth observation satellite operators. The three optical data relay satellites will be launched in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to cover the whole Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Through this network, earth observation satellites can downlink their data at a high data rate in near real-time 24/7. Today, numerous national organizations and private companies including startups work on lunar exploration across the globe centering on the Artemis plan. In Japan, JAXA leads lunar-related activities in collaboration with private companies. Together with other companies, WARPSPACE will cooperate with JAXA in the development of the optical cislunar communication system to support the lunar development activities in Japan and beyond. WARPSPACE aims to launch the optical communication service in the 2030s and the service which covers beyond the moon such as Mars in 2035 or later.
SpaceRef

Xplore procures OrbAstro satellites for a series of missions

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced it has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider. Xplore will utilize OrbAstro's satellite buses for a variety of innovative missions, beginning with OrbAstro's ORB-6 platform. Xplore will fly novel Earth and astronomical observation imagers, with a first launch scheduled for late 2022.
SpaceRef

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Webb Telescope’s Arrival at Lagrange Point 2

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
SpaceRef

Chairs Johnson and Beyer Celebrate James Webb Space Telescope Reaching Orbit

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully reached its final destination at the second Lagrange point (L2). Over the next five months of commissioning, JWST will align its optics and calibrate its scientific instruments before the telescope begins collecting data. The main goals of Webb’s mission include searching for the first galaxies formed in the universe, observing the formation of stars, building our understanding of the evolution of galaxies, and measuring physical and chemical properties of planetary systems. JWST is an international collaboration among the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
SpaceRef

NASA Spinoffs Help Fight Coronavirus, Clean Pollution, Grow Food, More

NASA's mission of exploration requires new technologies, software, and research – which show up in daily life. The agency's Spinoff 2022publication tells the stories of companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs transforming these innovations into cutting-edge products and services that boost the economy, protect the planet, and save lives. "The value...
2021 International Space Station National Laboratory Annual Report Now Available

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., January 19, 2022 (CASIS PR) – The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) has released the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21, October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021). For more than 10 years, CASIS has managed the ISS National Laboratory through a Cooperative Agreement with NASA. The FY21 Annual Report showcases ISS National Lab accomplishments in enabling space-based research and technology development (R&D) that brings value to humanity and stimulates a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit (LEO).
The Next Web

Here are 10 reasons why space exploration benefits Earth

Space exploration benefits Earth and everyone living on it in ways most people never expect — Here’s 10 reasons why investing in space is our best hope for humanity. Space exploration is the grandest endeavor the human race has ever undertaken. Reaching out beyond the planetary cradle on which we evolved represents the next logical step in the evolution of the human race. In the words of Gene Roddenberry, space truly is “the final frontier.”
SpaceRef

Name of Information Collection: NASA Contractor Financial Management Records

[Federal Register Volume 87, Number 10 (Friday, January 14, 2022)] [Notices] [Pages 2462-2463] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2022-00648]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 22-003]. Name of Information Collection: NASA Contractor Financial Management Records. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration...
Synergy Flavors has expanded its R&D laboratories and tasting spaces

Synergy Flavors is expanding its research and development laboratories and other collaboration spaces at its Synergy U.S. headquarters in Wauconda, Illinois. Synergy Flavors (Wauconda, IL) is expanding its research and development laboratories and other collaboration spaces at its Synergy U.S. headquarters in Wauconda, Illinois. As part of its expansion, Synergy has increased workspace across its three dedicated applications facilities, establishing a new Nutrition laboratory and expanding and relocating its Beverage Applications facility. Synergy has also added a new Beverage thermal processing pilot plant, a new Flavor Creation lab, significantly expanded its Analytical Chemistry and Sensory Facilities, introduced a new Flavor Research and Technology laboratory, and expanded conference rooms and tasting table area for collaboration.
parabolicarc.com

OSIRIS-REx Mission Team Wins 2022 Swigert Award for Space Exploration

TUCSON, Ariz. (University of Arizona PR) — The NASA and University of Arizona OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission team has been selected to receive the 2022 John L. “Jack” Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration by the Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for space exploration and space-inspired industries.
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #983. 21 January 2022 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Lombardino J, Bijlani S, Singh NK, Wood JM, Barker R, Gilroy S,...
SpaceRef

STEM Student Experiments Win Flight Opportunity in NASA Tech Contest

Lee esta nota de prensa en español aquí. NASA selected 57 winning teams in an inaugural nationwide challenge designed to attract, engage, and prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals. The winning teams of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge will gain real world STEM experience by building experiments that autonomously operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon.
SpaceRef

AIAA Announces 2022 International Student Conference Winners

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is pleased to announce the undergraduate, team, and graduate winners of the 2022 International Student Conference, held during the 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum, San Diego, 3–7 January. Sixteen technical paper first-place finalists from all seven 2021 AIAA Regional Student Conferences presented...
SpaceRef

NASA JPL Memo: Bobby Braun Departing JPL

Bobby Braun, Director for Planetary Science and Bren Professor of Aerospace at Caltech, has accepted the position of Space Exploration Sector Head of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and will be leaving JPL at the end of March 2022. Even as I am sad that the Lab is losing a great leader, I would like to congratulate Bobby on his new role and expect that we will be crossing paths in a number of ways in the future.
SpaceRef

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 64: Draft Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa for Community Comment

ROSES-2021 Amendment 64 releases for community comment draft text of Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa, to be released in its final form in ROSES-2022. When it is solicited, the goal of Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa (PSIE) will be to further our understanding of critical topics in Europa exploration in advance of the Europa Clipper mission. This preparatory work will provide critical context to enable more efficient analysis of Clipper data by the science community and will help generate discoveries and new questions that will feed into mission planning for the latter half of the prime mission and for any potential extended mission. This will maximize the science return from the radiation-limited lifetime of the Europa Clipper.
