ICEYE US Wins Contract To Participate in National Reconnaissance Office's Broad Agency Announcement For Commercial Radar

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

ICEYE US, a subsidiary of ICEYE, the global leader in persistent Earth monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced today that it has received a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). This contract enables ICEYE US to participate in the NRO's evaluation of commercial remote sensing companies operating synthetic aperture radar...

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is revising its approach to using commercial sources of technology and data. It wants to diversify its sources, improve data security, and maybe have some influence on what the GEOINT industry does. For details, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the NGA’s associate director for enterprise, Gary Dunow.
Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced it has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider. Xplore will utilize OrbAstro's satellite buses for a variety of innovative missions, beginning with OrbAstro's ORB-6 platform. Xplore will fly novel Earth and astronomical observation imagers, with a first launch scheduled for late 2022.
Program element C.17 Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities (PMEF) Program allows proposers to participating programs supported by the Planetary Science Division to append a request to acquire or develop instrumentation to support the PI’s research. ROSES-2021 Amendment 65 announces that appended Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities (PMEF) are permitted...
WARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration

WARPSPACE Co., Ltd. (Hereinafter "WARPSPACE," Director CEO: Satoru Tsunemachi), a spin-out space startup from the University of Tsukuba, an optical inter-satellite communication service provider, announced that it has been selected to conduct a study on space communication for the lunar exploration by JAXA, which could be a part of the Artemis plan. WARPSPACE develops “WarpHub InterSat,” the optical inter-satellite data relay communication service for the earth observation satellite operators. The three optical data relay satellites will be launched in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to cover the whole Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Through this network, earth observation satellites can downlink their data at a high data rate in near real-time 24/7. Today, numerous national organizations and private companies including startups work on lunar exploration across the globe centering on the Artemis plan. In Japan, JAXA leads lunar-related activities in collaboration with private companies. Together with other companies, WARPSPACE will cooperate with JAXA in the development of the optical cislunar communication system to support the lunar development activities in Japan and beyond. WARPSPACE aims to launch the optical communication service in the 2030s and the service which covers beyond the moon such as Mars in 2035 or later.
The "Commercial Space Payload Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Payload, Orbit, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial space payload market is expected to reach $56.32 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.51% during...
VIENNA, 25 January (UN Information Service) — The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) of the United Arab Emirates are announcing a payload hosting opportunity for United Nations Member States. The new opportunity is part of the Access to Space for All initiative and falls under the Satellite Development Track. It is especially geared towards entities of developing nations.
Gothenburg/Stockholm, Sweden, 24 January, 2022 – Swarms of hundreds or thousands of small satellites are increasingly used for bringing data and internet services to Earth. To position, communicate and dispose such large amounts of satellites, Artificial Intelligence is getting increasingly important. To enable a large-scale use of Artificial Intelligence in orbit, RUAG Space, Europe’s leading supplier to the space industry, and Stream Analyze, recognized as one of Sweden’s leading tech startups, are teaming up.
NASA's mission of exploration requires new technologies, software, and research – which show up in daily life. The agency's Spinoff 2022publication tells the stories of companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs transforming these innovations into cutting-edge products and services that boost the economy, protect the planet, and save lives. "The value...
The National Space Club and Foundation is pleased to announce the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team is awarded the 2022 Dr. Robert H. Goddard Memorial Trophy in recognition of the team’s exceptional service to this country and its space program. The trophy is the Club's highest honor and is presented annually to honor the individual, or group of specifically named individuals that have made a significant contribution to U.S.’ leadership in the field of rocketry and astronautics. The award will be presented at the 65th Annual Robert H. Goddard Memorial Dinner, taking place at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 18, 2022.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
[Federal Register Volume 87, Number 10 (Friday, January 14, 2022)] [Notices] [Pages 2462-2463] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2022-00648]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 22-003]. Name of Information Collection: NASA Contractor Financial Management Records. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration...
[Federal Register Volume 87, Number 10 (Friday, January 14, 2022)] [Notices] [Pages 2463-2464] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2022-00649]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice: 22-004]. Name of Information Collection: NASA Science Mission Directorate Workplace Climate Survey. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and...
ICEYE US Wins Contract To Participate in National Reconnaissance Office's Broad Agency Announcement For Commercial Radar. IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE US, a subsidiary of ICEYE, the global leader in persistent Earth monitoring with radar satellite imaging, announced today that it has received a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). This contract enables ICEYE US to participate in the NRO's evaluation of commercial remote sensing companies operating synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.
PredaSAR, a Terran Orbital Corporation, has been selected for contract award under the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Systems Acquisition Directorate’s Closed Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Strategic Collection Enhancements (SCE) in the Commercial Radar focus area. PredaSAR is fielding one of the most technologically advanced commercial...
Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced a partnership with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government’s Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company’s Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR), a 6U satellite platform, with the capability of on-board computing and processing of machine learning and artificial intelligence across multi-modal data. Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.
Two Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites were successfully launched into orbit on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket today from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as part of the U.S. Space Force (USSF)-8 mission. The two satellites, GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6, will enhance space situational awareness, a top priority for the U.S. Space Force. In addition to manufacturing and delivering both GSSAP payloads, Northrop Grumman also provided the sole strap-on solid rocket booster adding propulsion to the rocket launch, as well as essential aeronautical components in support of the USSF-8 launch.
