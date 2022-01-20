ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Offers $1 Million for Innovative Systems to Feed Tomorrow's Astronauts

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

As NASA prepares to send astronauts further into the cosmos than ever before, the agency aims to upgrade production of a critical fuel source: food. Giving future explorers the technology to produce nutritious, tasty, and satisfying meals on long-duration space missions will give them the energy required to uncover the great...

spaceref.com

NBC News

Tonga volcano blast hundreds of times more powerful than Hiroshima, NASA says

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga earlier this month was "hundreds of times" more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion, according to NASA. NASA scientist Jim Garvin and his colleagues have been observing changes in Tonga land masses since 2015 when new land rose about the surface of the water and joined two existing islands.
INDUSTRY
Flying Magazine

NASA Faces Astronaut Shortage, New Report Says

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy took this "space-selfie" during a 2020 spacewalk at the International Space Station. Cassidy has completed 10 spacewalks throughout his career for a total of 54 hours and 51 minutes spacewalking time. [Credit: NASA]. A shortage of astronauts may affect upcoming NASA missions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: How the spacecraft will now help us peer into the secrets of the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA May Have Found Evidence of Ancient Bugs on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has been roaming the Martian landscape for the better part of the last decade. Now, scientists say the mission may have found evidence life once existed on the planet years ago. A statement recently released by the National Aeronautics and Space Association details a study in which researchers found a particular type carbon commonly associated with life here on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 21 January, 2022

The five astronauts representing the Expedition 66 crew had an off-duty day on Friday while the two cosmonauts continued their post-spacewalk activities. A U.S. resupply ship is also on track to depart the International Space Station on Saturday. Mission controllers have given the go for the Cargo Dragon, packed with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

WARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration

WARPSPACE Co., Ltd. (Hereinafter "WARPSPACE," Director CEO: Satoru Tsunemachi), a spin-out space startup from the University of Tsukuba, an optical inter-satellite communication service provider, announced that it has been selected to conduct a study on space communication for the lunar exploration by JAXA, which could be a part of the Artemis plan. WARPSPACE develops “WarpHub InterSat,” the optical inter-satellite data relay communication service for the earth observation satellite operators. The three optical data relay satellites will be launched in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to cover the whole Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Through this network, earth observation satellites can downlink their data at a high data rate in near real-time 24/7. Today, numerous national organizations and private companies including startups work on lunar exploration across the globe centering on the Artemis plan. In Japan, JAXA leads lunar-related activities in collaboration with private companies. Together with other companies, WARPSPACE will cooperate with JAXA in the development of the optical cislunar communication system to support the lunar development activities in Japan and beyond. WARPSPACE aims to launch the optical communication service in the 2030s and the service which covers beyond the moon such as Mars in 2035 or later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

SpaceX CRS-24 Splashes Down Safely After One Month on the ISS, Returns Science to Researchers on Earth

Yesterday afternoon, SpaceX’s 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission (funded by NASA) successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spent more than 30 days docked to the International Space Station (ISS), and with this completed mission, it successfully transported a variety of research investigations back to Earth for further analysis. The return mission carried more than 850 pounds of research and technology development payloads sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory—with some of those investigations residing on the space station for more than a year. Payloads sponsored by the ISS National Lab bring value to our nation through space-based inquiry and stimulate a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Xplore procures OrbAstro satellites for a series of missions

Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced it has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd. (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider. Xplore will utilize OrbAstro's satellite buses for a variety of innovative missions, beginning with OrbAstro's ORB-6 platform. Xplore will fly novel Earth and astronomical observation imagers, with a first launch scheduled for late 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 66: Due Dates for C.30 OSIRIS-REx Sample Analysis Participating Scientist Program

The objective of C.30 the OSIRIS-REx Sample Analysis Participating Scientist Program (ORSA-PSP) is to enhance the scientific return during the sample analysis operational phase of the OSIRIS-REx mission by expanding participation in the mission through new investigations that broaden and/or complement existing investigations. Work solicited by this program element is to enhance, augment, or complement planned mission activities during the sample-analysis phase of the mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Cargo Dragon Departs The International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon 24 departing the International Space Station on Sunday 23 January 2022. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer captured and posted these images to his social channels on Monday 24 January with the caption: "Weather off the coast of Florida delayed this Dragon's departure but it's now on its way to Earth with a bellyful of science. Splashdown is expected in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City at 22:05 today. #CosmicKiss"
PANAMA CITY, FL
SpaceRef

RUAG Space and Stream Analyze: Enabling Artificial Intelligence on satellites

Gothenburg/Stockholm, Sweden, 24 January, 2022 – Swarms of hundreds or thousands of small satellites are increasingly used for bringing data and internet services to Earth. To position, communicate and dispose such large amounts of satellites, Artificial Intelligence is getting increasingly important. To enable a large-scale use of Artificial Intelligence in orbit, RUAG Space, Europe’s leading supplier to the space industry, and Stream Analyze, recognized as one of Sweden’s leading tech startups, are teaming up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Studying The 'Lost Habitable' World of Venus

Venus hides a wealth of information that could help us better understand Earth and exoplanets, or those planets outside our solar system. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is designing mission concepts to survive the planet's extreme temperatures and atmospheric pressure. This image is a composite of data from NASA's Magellan spacecraft and Pioneer Venus Orbiter.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Chairs Johnson and Beyer Celebrate James Webb Space Telescope Reaching Orbit

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully reached its final destination at the second Lagrange point (L2). Over the next five months of commissioning, JWST will align its optics and calibrate its scientific instruments before the telescope begins collecting data. The main goals of Webb’s mission include searching for the first galaxies formed in the universe, observing the formation of stars, building our understanding of the evolution of galaxies, and measuring physical and chemical properties of planetary systems. JWST is an international collaboration among the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes with Day of Remembrance

NASA will honor members of the NASA family who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, during the agency's annual Day of Remembrance Thursday, Jan. 27. This year’s NASA Day of Remembrance also marks 55 years since the Apollo 1 tragedy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

