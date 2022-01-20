THE WORLDS LARGEST UNCUT BLACK DIAMOND TO BE AUCTIONED

The Chairman's Reserve offering from PATRÓN marks the first tequila brand available on the BlockBar.com platform .. PATRÓN, the world's number one ultra-premium tequila, has teamed up with BlockBar.com, the world's first direct to consumer NFT marketplace for wine and spirits, to launch its first-ever NFT, unlocking a bottle of the limited-edition PATRÓN Chairman's Reserve. This a one-of-a-kind, exclusive blend is an incredible aged tequila reserved for the most discerning fans. It has, until now, never been released to the public, and purchase of the NFT provides ownership rights to the physical bottle of Chairman's Reserve. A complex yet delicate tequila, made of 100% Extra Añejo, this release is the ultimate form of luxury, and is so rare that it will never be replicated again. Only 150 individually numbered bottles of this exquisite tequila will be available exclusively on BlockBar.com.
Comments / 0