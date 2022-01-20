ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE WORLDS LARGEST UNCUT BLACK DIAMOND TO BE AUCTIONED

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeighing an impressive 555.55 carat's the Fancy Black Diamond will be sold with no reserve by Sotheby's.. Luxury auction house Sotheby’s has unveiled The Enigma: 555.55 Carat Fancy Black Diamond, part of RE(LUX), a Luxury Sale Series. A treasure from interstellar space, The Enigma is an exquisite and...

AFP

Rare Botticelli under the hammer in New York, one year after record sale price

A rare Botticelli painting depicting Jesus Christ will go up for auction on January 27 at Sotheby's in New York, a year after a record $92 million was paid for a work by the Italian Renaissance master. While the majority of works by Sandro Botticelli, such as the famous "Allegory of Spring" or "Birth of Venus", are on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence, pieces circulating in private collections are much rarer. "In private hands, we reckon there's only about five or so that we know out there," Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby's Old Masters department, told AFP. "Man of Sorrows," on display to the public from Saturday at the auction house in New York, is a portrait of Jesus against a black background. He is staring intently, a crown of thorns on his head and surrounded by angels. His hands are bound by ropes and scarred.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world. Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
MIDDLE EAST
FOX26

Auction house unveils (literally) out-of-this-world black diamond

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby's Dubai has unveiled a diamond that's literally from out of this world. Sotheby's calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — "The Enigma." The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
WORLD
FERRARI OF THE SEA'S SUPERCAR CONCEPT

That comes complete with a garage specifically for your Ferrari – obviously!. Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio have unveiled a stunning supercar-inspired yacht concept described by the designers as the 'Ferrari of the seas.' Measuring a lengthy 88 feet, the Gran Turismo Mediterranea (GTM) evokes the emblematic style of the Prancing Horse, sleek, red and stunningly beautiful.
CARS
billionsluxuryportal.com

A FEAST FOR THE EYES

Le Vian and GODIVA, masters of luxury Chocolate Diamonds and premium chocolate, is set to captivate chocolate lovers and jewelry aficionados everywhere with it's new Valentines collection .. Chocolate and jewelry are two of the most sought-after expressions of love for Valentine's Day, making the timely launch of the GODIVA...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
