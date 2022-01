Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 31, 2022 (the “New Redemption Date”) to allow holders of Public Warrants additional time to exercise their Public Warrants. Although the Company met all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this additional time will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company’s notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO