ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA JPL Memo: Bobby Braun Departing JPL

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Bobby Braun, Director for Planetary Science and Bren Professor of Aerospace at Caltech, has accepted the position of Space Exploration Sector Head of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and will be leaving JPL at the end of March 2022. Even as I am sad that the Lab is losing a...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: How the spacecraft will now help us peer into the secrets of the universe

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived in its long-imagined spot, and will finally start surveying the very beginning and end of the cosmos.The spacecraft is now hovering at the Lagrange Point 2, or LP2, which is about a million miles Earth, facing its nightside. It arrived there with a short thruster burn, and will stay there – since the advantage of Lagrange Points is that the gravity is neatly balanced, allowing objects to float there.The space telescope lifted off from Earth 30 days ago and has been making its way to the spot ever since. But in another sense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry James
ComicBook

NASA May Have Found Evidence of Ancient Bugs on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has been roaming the Martian landscape for the better part of the last decade. Now, scientists say the mission may have found evidence life once existed on the planet years ago. A statement recently released by the National Aeronautics and Space Association details a study in which researchers found a particular type carbon commonly associated with life here on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

WARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration

WARPSPACE Co., Ltd. (Hereinafter "WARPSPACE," Director CEO: Satoru Tsunemachi), a spin-out space startup from the University of Tsukuba, an optical inter-satellite communication service provider, announced that it has been selected to conduct a study on space communication for the lunar exploration by JAXA, which could be a part of the Artemis plan. WARPSPACE develops “WarpHub InterSat,” the optical inter-satellite data relay communication service for the earth observation satellite operators. The three optical data relay satellites will be launched in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to cover the whole Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Through this network, earth observation satellites can downlink their data at a high data rate in near real-time 24/7. Today, numerous national organizations and private companies including startups work on lunar exploration across the globe centering on the Artemis plan. In Japan, JAXA leads lunar-related activities in collaboration with private companies. Together with other companies, WARPSPACE will cooperate with JAXA in the development of the optical cislunar communication system to support the lunar development activities in Japan and beyond. WARPSPACE aims to launch the optical communication service in the 2030s and the service which covers beyond the moon such as Mars in 2035 or later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Chairs Johnson and Beyer Celebrate James Webb Space Telescope Reaching Orbit

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully reached its final destination at the second Lagrange point (L2). Over the next five months of commissioning, JWST will align its optics and calibrate its scientific instruments before the telescope begins collecting data. The main goals of Webb’s mission include searching for the first galaxies formed in the universe, observing the formation of stars, building our understanding of the evolution of galaxies, and measuring physical and chemical properties of planetary systems. JWST is an international collaboration among the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Northrop Grumman Celebrates Webb Telescope’s Arrival at Lagrange Point 2

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), arrived at its solar orbit, Lagrange Point 2 (L2), marking the completion of its million mile journey and the first month of its half-year long commissioning period. L2 is a point in space about a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Jpl#Caltech#Planetary Science#Veritas#Europa Clipper#Clv#Ingenuity#Twitter
SpaceRef

NASA Spinoffs Help Fight Coronavirus, Clean Pollution, Grow Food, More

NASA's mission of exploration requires new technologies, software, and research – which show up in daily life. The agency's Spinoff 2022publication tells the stories of companies, start-ups, and entrepreneurs transforming these innovations into cutting-edge products and services that boost the economy, protect the planet, and save lives. "The value...
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Cosmonauts Conduct A Spacewalk

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov works to configure and activate the Prichal module during a spacewalk on Jan. 19, 2022. Credit: NASA TV. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos concluded their spacewalk at 2:28 p.m. EST after 7 hours and 11 minutes. Shkaplerov and Dubrov completed their major objectives...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #983. 21 January 2022 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Lombardino J, Bijlani S, Singh NK, Wood JM, Barker R, Gilroy S,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

STEM Student Experiments Win Flight Opportunity in NASA Tech Contest

Lee esta nota de prensa en español aquí. NASA selected 57 winning teams in an inaugural nationwide challenge designed to attract, engage, and prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals. The winning teams of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge will gain real world STEM experience by building experiments that autonomously operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Applied Physics Laboratory Memo: Appointment of Space Exploration Sector Head

Subject: Appointment of Space Exploration Sector Head. I am pleased to announce that our search for a new Space Exploration Sector (SES) Head has successfully concluded with the selection of Dr. Robert D. Braun, who is currently the Director for Planetary Science at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the Bren Professor of Aerospace at the California Institute of Technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Artemis 1 SLS Main Engines

In view are Artemis I Space Launch System main engines in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 10, 2022. The engines will be gimbled, or moved in unison in different directions, during processing and checkout. Artemis I will be the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy. In later missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.
FLORIDA STATE
SpaceRef

AMICal Sat: A sparse RGB imager on board a 2U cubesat to study the aurora

Mathieu Barthelemy, Elisa Robert, Vladimir Kalegaev, Vincent Grennerat, Thierry Sequies, Guillaume Bourdarot, Etienne Le Coarer, Jean-Jacques Correia, Patrick Rabou. AMICal sat, a dedicated 2U cubesat, has been developed, in order to monitor the auroral emissions, with a dedicated imager. It aims to help to reconstruct the low energy electrons fluxes up to 30 keV in Earth auroral regions. It includes an imager entirely designed in Grenoble University Space Center. The imager uses a 1.3 Mpixels sparse RGB CMOS detector and a wide field objective (f=22.5 mm). The satellite platform has been built by the polish company Satrevolution. Launched September, 3rd, 2020 from Kuru (French Guyana) on board the Vega flight 16, it produces its first images in October 2020. The aim of this paper is to describe the design of the payload especially the optics and the proximity electronics, to describe the use of the payload for space weather purpose. A preliminary analysis of a first image showing the relevance of such an instrument for auroral monitoring is performed. This analysis allowed to reconstruct from one of the first images the local electron input flux at the top of the atmosphere during the exposure time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Palomar Survey Instrument Analyzes Impact Of Starlink Satellites

The streak from a Starlink satellite appears in this image of the Andromeda galaxy, taken by the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF, during twilight on May 19, 2021. The image shows only one-sixteenth of ZTF's full field of view. CREDIT Caltech Optical Observatories/IPAC. Since 2019, SpaceX has been launching an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 64: Draft Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa for Community Comment

ROSES-2021 Amendment 64 releases for community comment draft text of Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa, to be released in its final form in ROSES-2022. When it is solicited, the goal of Preparatory Science Investigations for Europa (PSIE) will be to further our understanding of critical topics in Europa exploration in advance of the Europa Clipper mission. This preparatory work will provide critical context to enable more efficient analysis of Clipper data by the science community and will help generate discoveries and new questions that will feed into mission planning for the latter half of the prime mission and for any potential extended mission. This will maximize the science return from the radiation-limited lifetime of the Europa Clipper.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

OSIRIS-REx mission team wins 2022 Swigert Award for Space Exploration

The NASA and University of Arizona OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission team has been selected to receive the 2022 John L. "Jack" Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration by the Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for space exploration and space-inspired industries. The award will be presented April 4...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy