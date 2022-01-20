Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Impressively Toned Abs: 'It's A Better Me'

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for the premiere of her latest rom-com Marry Me by hitting the gym. She took to Instagram to show off her workout routine, setting the whole video to the TELYkast remix of her song from the film, 'On My Way.'

In the video, Lopez's impressively toned abs are on full display. "On my way to a better me," she captioned the post, adding a flexing arm emoji.

This isn't the first time Lopez has touched on wanting to improve herself in the coming year. Shortly after welcoming in 2022, the Hustlers actress set some deeply personal intentions for the new year.

In another video posted to Instagram, Lopez said she's "being really mindful of what I want my life to be" as she starts this new year. "Knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive so I can grow and be my best, this year better than ever: mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally,” she told her followers.

Lopez knows exactly which areas of her life she wants to thrive in, as well, saying she wants to "be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be. The best daughter, sister, boss, person I can be.”

Her new year is definitely off to an exciting start with the release of Marry Me right around the corner. For those who don't know about Lopez's return to the big screen, here's the official synopsis for the upcoming flick:

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Marry Me arrives in theaters on February 11, 2022. The film will also be available to stream on Peacock.