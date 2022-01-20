Inside College Basketball: What Can We Expect from #12 Kentucky?

Following the Michigan men's basketball team's 80-62 win at Indiana, 247Sports' Zach Shaw offers five takeaways from the Wolverines' win. In a game where Michigan collectively made a statement, no one was louder than Hunter Dickinson. The sophomore center has been statistically sound all season, but Sunday was Dickinson's biggest 'wow' game since his freshman year. He finished with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including a career-high three 3-pointers on four attempts. He also added nine rebounds, and continued to shine as a passer in his new role at the top of the key, tallying four assists.
