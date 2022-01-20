ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside College Basketball: What Can We Expect from #12 Kentucky?

Cover picture for the articleOur 'Inside College Basketball' analysts recap the #12...

Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
What addition of Jermaine Burton means for Alabama's WR corps

After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari jabs Auburn fans after court storming, pins loss to Tigers on injuries

Auburn ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll this week for the first time in program history after a comeback win at home over Kentucky on Saturday, and that might not be the last time the Wildcats and Tigers see each other this season. Although the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, they have elevated themselves above the rest of the SEC so far and could easily play for the SEC Tournament title in March. But Saturday's game did not come completely without controversy, as Kentucky lost star freshman guard TyTy Washington to injury while coach John Calipari took a jab at Auburn fans during his radio show on Monday night.
K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
Nick Saban creates a stir at Arch Manning's school

Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
WATCH: LSU's first spring workouts under Brian Kelly

LSU’s first offseason under new headman Brian Kelly and his strength and conditioning staff kicked off when school started last week. While Kelly’s on-field staff wraps up recruiting on the 2022 class in the dash to National Signing Day on Feb. 2, the athletic development team started working with the players slated to take the field in 2022.
Five takeaways from Michigan's statement win at Indiana

Following the Michigan men's basketball team's 80-62 win at Indiana, 247Sports' Zach Shaw offers five takeaways from the Wolverines' win. In a game where Michigan collectively made a statement, no one was louder than Hunter Dickinson. The sophomore center has been statistically sound all season, but Sunday was Dickinson's biggest 'wow' game since his freshman year. He finished with 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including a career-high three 3-pointers on four attempts. He also added nine rebounds, and continued to shine as a passer in his new role at the top of the key, tallying four assists.
Georgia football: Nolan Smith named No. 2 returning edge defender in college football

Looking ahead to the 2022 college football season, Pro Football Focus attempted to rank the 10 best edge defenders returning to the field this fall, using its rating system that the site claims is used by all 32 NFL teams and 70 FBS programs. Georgia junior Nolan Smith was named the No. 2 player on the list, behind Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.
