Major Link Soccer: LAFC trading for Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau

By Jacob Landsberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVote Quinn, vote often. Sports Story of the Year - Vote For Your Favorite Washington Sports Stars — Seattle Sports Commission. Dramatic, controversial and often blurring the line between sport and spectacle, it’s easy to find common ground between Liga MX and lucha libre. Lucha libre: Mexican Liga MX clubs release...

Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory signs with OL Reign

Former University of Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory has signed a one-year contract with a second-year option, OL Reign announced on Monday. Ivory was a Discovery signing after going undrafted in 2021 and will be the second goalkeeper with the Reign in preseason, joining Phallon Tullis-Joyce. “Getting an opportunity with this...
Major Link Soccer: re-enter the Dragon

OL Reign and the Seattle Sounders have brought back plenty of players from last season, along with adding new faces. Elsewhere in MLS teams are busy negotiating for big fees for outgoing players. At the AFC Sam Kerr is demolishing teams and setting records, and the Africa Cup of Nations is only growing in entertainment value as the competition progresses.
Seattle Sounders vs. 2021: End-of-season player ratings, #1

Regular Season: 7.19 in 31 appearances — Playoff: 7.00 in 1 appearance. It should come as no surprise that your number one rated player in 2021 was none other than João Paulo. JP was clearly the top player for Seattle, earning an incredible 8 MOTM awards, constantly dominating in all facets of the game and averaging 7+ for the entire season. He had a high floor, never rating below average on Realio’s Ratings, and he consistently threw out 8s as a top performer. He was the only player this year to earn a 9, for his all-around performance against Colorado where he was a one-man highlight reel. Sometimes, he earned his accolades from stellar defense, patrolling the defensive midfield and sheltering the back line. Other times, it was his distribution through the middle, constantly earning the most touches in the match and finding quality balls to teammates. Or it was his direct offensive impact via corner assists, banger volleys, and dribbling through the entire team in beast mode to score himself. This player’s ability to be what the team needed at any given time is unrivaled, and the 2021 Sounders leaned into finding him and riding his performances to a 60-point season.
Two more Sounders called into international duty

Xavier Arreaga and Alex Roldán were officially called into their respective national teams on Monday. Arreaga will join Ecuador for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil (Jan. 27) and Peru (Feb. 1), while Roldán will be with El Salvador for qualifiers against the United States (Jan. 27), Honduras (Jan. 30) and Canada (Feb. 2).
The Independent

Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs’ woeful Premier League record v Chelsea

Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Tottenham tale of woeThe Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
16-year-old Obed Vargas named to US U20 team

Obed Vargas was named to the upcoming United States U20 training camp on Monday, making him the second-youngest player to earn that call. This is one of the first camps in anticipation of the 2023 U20 World Cup, and the 16-year-old Vargas is one of just three who will also be eligible for the 2025 tournament.
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE

