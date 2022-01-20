Major Link Soccer: LAFC trading for Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau

Regular Season: 7.19 in 31 appearances — Playoff: 7.00 in 1 appearance. It should come as no surprise that your number one rated player in 2021 was none other than João Paulo. JP was clearly the top player for Seattle, earning an incredible 8 MOTM awards, constantly dominating in all facets of the game and averaging 7+ for the entire season. He had a high floor, never rating below average on Realio’s Ratings, and he consistently threw out 8s as a top performer. He was the only player this year to earn a 9, for his all-around performance against Colorado where he was a one-man highlight reel. Sometimes, he earned his accolades from stellar defense, patrolling the defensive midfield and sheltering the back line. Other times, it was his distribution through the middle, constantly earning the most touches in the match and finding quality balls to teammates. Or it was his direct offensive impact via corner assists, banger volleys, and dribbling through the entire team in beast mode to score himself. This player’s ability to be what the team needed at any given time is unrivaled, and the 2021 Sounders leaned into finding him and riding his performances to a 60-point season.

MLS ・ 23 HOURS AGO