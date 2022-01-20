ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitman 3 Year 2 gets underway today

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second year of support for Hitman 3 begins today, January 20th. The big new addition for Year 2 is the Elusive Target Arcade, which takes the original Elusive Target concept to the next level with new challenges and rewards. New Arcade Contracts require...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

Hitman 3 is getting a new roguelike game mode

IO Interactive has unveiled upcoming goodies for Hitman 3 as part of its Year 2 update and us PC gamers have been spoiled rotten. As revealed in a stream, Hitman 3 is coming to Steam on January 20 after its year of exclusivity on the Epic Game Store, plus a trilogy bundle arriving on both platforms along with being available to Game Pass for PC members. Ray tracing is being added and Hitman VR—which was previously exclusive to PlayStation 4—is being made available for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Xbox Game Pass to get just-announced Hitman trilogy on January 20

Xbox Game Pass members are up for a treat next week with the just-announced Hitman trilogy joining Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass on launch day, January 20. This new Hitman trilogy bundles together Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 with all their additional content, and that should keep fans of stealth games busy for many, many hours.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Hitman 3 Year 2 reveal set for this week

IO Interactive has announced that it will finally be ready to unveil Year 2 of Hitman 3 to the world on January 13th. The event will take the form of a 15-minute pre-recorded video featuring IOI’s Community Manager Clemens and other developers from the Hitman team. During the video, the developer will reveal the previously announced Elusive Target Arcade, PC VR, and a brand new game mode.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Hitman 3 to Reveal Year 2 Content Tomorrow

This morning, IO Interactive announced the reveal of Hitman 3 Year 2. The company will reveal a lot of details on January 13 at 9:00 a.m. EST on the official Hitman YouTube page. According to IO Interactive, Year 2 will begin on January 20. The announcement tomorrow will reveal a...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hitman 3 Sharing Year Two Content Plans This Thursday

IO Interactive will finally share what it has in store for the second year of post-launch content for Hitman 3 this Thursday in a pre-recorded video straight out of its Copenhagen studio. Lasting 15 minutes, the showcase will detail the Elusive Target Arcade, VR support on PC, a brand new game mode, and much more. A new map is also expected to be unveiled, which will arrive in the spring season.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Hitman VR comes to PC next week via Hitman 3 Year 2 update

Expanding on its teaser from last year, developer IO Interactive today announced that Hitman VR will come to PC next week. While VR support is only coming to Hitman 3, you’ll be able to explore and take out targets across all the maps from the prior two Hitman games, providing you have them in your library.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hitman 3 Year Two: Elusive Target Arcade, Freelancer Mode, And PC VR Detailed

Hitman 3 launched a year ago, and after finding critical and commercial success with Agent 47's latest outing, developer IO Interactive revealed its plans for the game's second year. In a new reveal stream, IO Interactive provided further details on the new PC ray tracing features, VR support, and Elusive Target Arcade that will be added to Hitman 3 throughout 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hitman 3 - Year 2 Reveal: Full Presentation (January 2022)

Watch the full presentation of Hitman 3's Year 2 content reveal, which aired on January 13, 2022. During the showcase, members of the development team from IO Interactive gave details regarding what to expect from Year 2 of the game, which begins on January 20th and throughout 2022, including a look at the new game mode, Elusive Target Arcade; Freelancer mode, which arrives in spring 2022 and features roguelike elements along with a customizable safehouse, and more; and Hitman VR which comes to PC on January 20, 2022. Additionally, the team also revealed new technology on PC that's coming to Hitman 3 in 2022; Hitman 3 is headed to Steam; the Hitman Trilogy Collection arrives on January 20th for PC and consoles, including Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate; and more.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Hitman reboot trilogy is getting PC VR support next week

IO Interactive has announced that PC users will be able to play all three games in its Hitman reboot trilogy in virtual reality beginning next week. As with the PlayStation VR version of Hitman 3, owners of Hitman 1 and 2 will be able to import levels from those titles into the latest release in order to play the trilogy in VR.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Hitman 3 Freelancer Game Mode Highlighted in Year Two Content Stream

IO Interactive has been candid in its intentions to ‘put Agent 47 on ice’ once it’s done with post-launch content for the latest game in the series, Hitman 3. But for anybody who had concerns that support was in any way winding down need not fear. In a community stream this week, Hitman 3’s future was highlighted as the game moves into its second year of content, and there’s an especially exciting ‘Freelancer’ game mode planned that introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning, and a customizable safehouse.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Hitman 3 Year 2 starts 20th January – Freelancer mode, a new level and free updates revealed

IO Interactive have revealed Hitman 3 – Year 2, a fresh year of DLC and content for the final game in the World of Assassination trilogy. Year 2 starts on 20th January with a significant free update for the game across all platforms and the game releasing on Steam for the first time. The full trilogy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Hitman 3's year two including new mode will be revealed Jan 13th

We know a little of what season two of Hitman 3 will contain, including the PC debut of VR, something called Elusive Target Arcade, and the arrival of one Mr. Ray Tracing. All of this will be revealed in earnest in just two days time though, with a "reveal stream" on January 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
lakebit.com

Hitman 3 coming to Steam this January, will get new game modes and maps in 2022

It was one of the biggest games of 2021, and surely millions of gamers worldwide enjoyed Hitman 3’s stealth gameplay. Playing as Agent 47, the game featured a globe-trotting story in which you had to take down a series of high-profile targets all over the world. You could resort to using the Hitman’s silenced pistol to finish the job, or setup an accident for your hapless victim… The game began in Dubai, in which you had to assassinate a pair of bad guys inside a skyscraper, with the story continuing in other locations such as an English manor and a nightclub in Berlin, one of the best levels in a Hitman game to date no doubt.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Hitman 3 will go roguelike in Year Two's Freelancer mode

A new map, a new roguelikelike mode, PC VR, and a new take on one of Hitman's more controversial elements are all coming in Hitman 3's Year 2, developers Io Interactive detailed today. They've just held a stream revealing plans for the second year of support and content, giving a look at the new Elusive Target Arcade mode (this time, the murders are permanent, not ephemeral) and announcing Freelancer mode. That will give Ian Hitman a safe house again, and send him out to take down organisations through chains of missions with randomised elements. Plus, the whole trilogy is coming to Game Pass. Lots of news.
TECHNOLOGY

