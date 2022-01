(Red Oak) -- One Red Oak resident is calling for more public input on how the city will spend funding from the recent infrastructure and jobs bill passed by Congress. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from resident Ron Carlson who asked the council and its respective committees to strongly consider the public's input on dollars from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Carlson, who also owns the Red Oak Do It Center, says he would like to see the council pursue having public input on a special committee or the respective committees already established deciding how to spend the dollars.

RED OAK, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO