Continue to believe Jushi is positioned for outperforming growth in the coming years; growth will be primarily organic and less susceptible to M&A risk. Viridian hosted Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) senior management for a series of investor meetings over the course of several days this week. Meetings highlighted Jushi's attractive position across key states and furthered our view that the company should be a top pick for investors for the coming years. Jushi will have outperforming growth in the coming years with a forecasted ’21-23 revenue CAGR exceeding that of almost every other large to medium sized operator. Meanwhile, this outlook only partially tells the story as Jushi’s true growth opportunity will not come into play until late 2023/24 when the company’s leading positions in Pennsylvania and Virginia bear fruit.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO