Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray Loss, Daniil Medvedev Win Highlight Day 4 Results

By Tyler Conway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

The path for Ashleigh Barty to win her first Australian Open just got a whole lot easier. Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza, sixth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and defending U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu were all eliminated in Thursday's second-round action as part of an upset-filled day in the women's bracket. The men's...

AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev sorry for behaviour as he takes frustration out on Maxime Cressy

Daniil Medvedev apologised to opponent Maxime Cressy after taking his frustrations out on the young American during their fourth-round clash at the Australian Open.Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and Medvedev’s emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.Early in the fourth set, title favourite Medvedev shouted: “This is so boring,” while he loudly railed against his bad luck as Cressy repeatedly hit the lines on big points.Medvedev is known for his hot-headedness but he was contrite about his behaviour after the match...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev loving it as Melbourne quarter-final beckons

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev gets the chance to deepen his new-found love affair with the Australian Open crowd on Monday as he targets a quarter-final berth. The reward for the winner will be a quarter-final against seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland or Sorana Cirstea of Romania.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open
The Independent

Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.Daniil Medvedev lost his cool but defeated Maxime Cressy in four sets, and Stefanos Tsitsipas prevailed in five against Taylor Fritz.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayThe reason we do what we do. Bigger than tennis ❤️💪🏼 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y9U67vmSVC— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic plans 2023 Australian Open return: tournament chief

Novak Djokovic intends to play the Australian Open in 2023, tournament chief Craig Tiley said Sunday while blaming "miscommunication" for his deportation ahead of this year's event. The world number one's visa was cancelled ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, an incident that tarred the lead-up. He flew out of Melbourne a week ago after failing in a last-gasp bid to stay and target a record 21st major title following a protracted legal battle with Australian authorities. Tiley has kept a low profile since, but asked Sunday whether the unvaccinated Serbian planned to return for the 2023 tournament despite the possibility that his visa could be revoked for up to three years, he replied: "Yes."
TENNIS
The Independent

Boris Becker ‘worried’ by Emma Raducanu’s plans after Australian Open exit

Boris Becker has backed Emma Raducanu to become a “genuine superstar”, but suggested that the British teenager should alter her plans after a second-round exit at the Australian Open.Raducanu, struggling with a painful blister on her right hand, was beaten by Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in three sets in Melbourne.The 19-year-old was making her debut at the event in her first Grand Slam since securing a remarkable victory at the US Open, but endured a disrupted, uneven build-up after contracting Covid and losing in the first round of the Sydney International.She has since indicated that she may take some time...
TENNIS
AFP

Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters

Rafael Nadal survived an epic 28-minute tiebreak to seal his spot in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and top seed Ashleigh Barty joined him with victory over giant-killer Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. Nadal will now face Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov after he stunned third seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev -- who said "everything" went wrong. Nadal, who is chasing a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, was pushed all the way by Adrian Mannarino in an 81-minute first set before breaking the Frenchman's resolve in a 7-6 (16/14), 6-2, 6-2 victory. "First set was very emotional," said the 35-year-old Nadal, the 2009 Australian Open champion, who pumped his fists after emerging victorious from a marathon first-set tiebreak on a steamy day in Melbourne.
TENNIS
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini updates after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty win

Follow all the action from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage gets underway in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal has already booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will now face the winner out of Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals. In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4 seed Barbora Krejcikova, with a straight-sets victory ensuring the...
TENNIS

