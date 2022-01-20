ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 19 recap

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Four former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Wednesday. Two players were inactive and another did not play due to a coach’s decision.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers defeated Orlando, 123-110, at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris had 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. He started and played 35 minutes.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for Philadelphia.

Admiral Schofield played five minutes for the Magic. He had two points and two rebounds.

In Boston, the Celtics lost a 111-102 decision to Charlotte at TD Garden.

Grant Williams started and played 25 minutes for Boston. He had six points, one assist, one block and one steal.

Josh Richardson came off the bench for the Celtics and played 25 minutes. He had 10 points, two rebounds, three assists.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks outlasted Memphis, 126-114.

Rookie Yves Pons did not play due to a coach’s decision.

In Denver, rookie Keon Johnson was inactive for the Los Angeles Clippers in its 130-128 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

